2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Kentucky

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Kentucky. We looked at 25 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Kentucky?

Murray State University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Murray State University earned an average of $36,668 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Kentucky?

Murray State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,608 to attend Murray State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Kentucky?

Centre College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,200 to attend Centre College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt $19,566
Program Size 75
Murray State University
4 Year
Murray, KY
Murray State University, located in Murray, KY has 75 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,319 students
Tuition $7,608
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $23,579
Program Size 163
Northern Kentucky University
4 Year
Highland Heights, KY
Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, KY has 163 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,740 students
Tuition $9,120
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $23,360
Program Size 139
Morehead State University
4 Year
Morehead, KY
Morehead State University, located in Morehead, KY has 139 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $8,098
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $20,584
Program Size 262
University of Louisville
4 Year
Louisville, KY
University of Louisville, located in Louisville, KY has 262 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 4,881 students
Tuition $10,744
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 41
Thomas More College
4 Year
Crestview Hills, KY
Thomas More College, located in Crestview Hills, KY has 41 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 383 students
Tuition $29,153
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 44
Transylvania University
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Transylvania University, located in Lexington, KY has 44 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $34,370
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,204
Average Debt $22,583
Program Size 66
University of Pikeville
4 Year
Pikeville, KY
University of Pikeville, located in Pikeville, KY has 66 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,204.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition $18,840
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,850
Average Debt $21,744
Program Size 234
Western Kentucky University
4 Year
Bowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University, located in Bowling Green, KY has 234 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,850.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 3,674 students
Tuition $9,482
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,658
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 124
Eastern Kentucky University
4 Year
Richmond, KY
Eastern Kentucky University, located in Richmond, KY has 124 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,658.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $8,150
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Kentucky State University
4 Year
Frankfort, KY
Kentucky State University, located in Frankfort, KY has 22 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 355 students
Tuition $7,754
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $23,456
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 58
Bellarmine University
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Bellarmine University, located in Louisville, KY has 58 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $23,456.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 897 students
Tuition $37,650
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $23,297
Average Debt $21,936
Program Size 435
University of Kentucky (UK)
4 Year
Lexington, KY
University of Kentucky (UK), located in Lexington, KY has 435 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $23,297.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 6,529 students
Tuition $10,936
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $22,771
Average Debt $22,478
Program Size 45
Centre College
4 Year
Danville, KY
Centre College, located in Danville, KY has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $22,771.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 327 students
Tuition $38,200
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $22,578
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 32
Georgetown College
4 Year
Georgetown, KY
Georgetown College, located in Georgetown, KY has 32 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $22,578.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 259 students
Tuition $34,280
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $21,052
Average Debt $4,741
Program Size 63
Berea College
4 Year
Berea, KY
Berea College, located in Berea, KY has 63 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $21,052.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $24,870
