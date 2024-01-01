Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Louisiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Louisiana. We looked at 23 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Louisiana?

Tulane University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Tulane University earned an average of $35,060 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Louisiana?

Southern University at New Orleans is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,827 to attend Southern University at New Orleans.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Louisiana?

Tulane University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,638 to attend Tulane University.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 69
Tulane University of Louisiana
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Tulane University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, LA has 69 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,701 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 69
Tulane University
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Tulane University, located in New Orleans, LA has 69 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 3,701 students
Tuition $49,638
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $34,206
Average Debt $20,229
Program Size 202
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)
4 Year
Lafayette, LA
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), located in Lafayette, LA has 202 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,206.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,470 students
Tuition $8,256
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,839
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Loyola University New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Loyola University New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 38 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,839.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $37,830
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $31,495
Average Debt $22,136
Program Size 150
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
4 Year
Natchitoches, LA
Northwestern State University of Louisiana, located in Natchitoches, LA has 150 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $31,495.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,441 students
Tuition $7,006
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 63
Southern University and A & M College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern University and A & M College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 63 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,048 students
Tuition $7,346
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $18,308
Program Size 75
Louisiana State University-Shreveport
4 Year
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana State University-Shreveport, located in Shreveport, LA has 75 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 975 students
Tuition $6,903
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,381
Average Debt $21,112
Program Size 154
Southeastern Louisiana University
4 Year
Hammond, LA
Southeastern Louisiana University, located in Hammond, LA has 154 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,381.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,058 students
Tuition $7,280
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,715
Average Debt $34,489
Program Size 42
Southern University at New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Southern University at New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 42 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,715.
Acceptance Rate 21%
Undergraduates 507 students
Tuition $5,827
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $16,330
Program Size 105
University of Louisiana at Monroe
4 Year
Monroe, LA
University of Louisiana at Monroe, located in Monroe, LA has 105 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,503 students
Tuition $7,658
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $37,750
Program Size 85
Grambling State University
4 Year
Grambling, LA
Grambling State University, located in Grambling, LA has 85 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 810 students
Tuition $7,063
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,808
Average Debt $18,933
Program Size 207
University of New Orleans
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
University of New Orleans, located in New Orleans, LA has 207 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,808.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,695 students
Tuition $8,004
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,808
Average Debt $34,754
Program Size 50
Dillard University
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Dillard University, located in New Orleans, LA has 50 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,808.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 172 students
Tuition $16,252
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,267
Average Debt $19,326
Program Size 608
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 608 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,267.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,164
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 245
Xavier University of Louisiana
4 Year
New Orleans, LA
Xavier University of Louisiana, located in New Orleans, LA has 245 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,164.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 517 students
Tuition $22,349
