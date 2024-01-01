Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Mississippi

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Mississippi. We looked at 15 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Mississippi. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Mississippi. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Mississippi. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Mississippi.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Mississippi

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Mississippi?

Mississippi State University (MSU) is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Mississippi State University (MSU) earned an average of $30,119 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Mississippi?

Mississippi University for Women is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,781 to attend Mississippi University for Women.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Mississippi?

Millsaps College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $35,510 to attend Millsaps College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,119
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 236
Mississippi State University (MSU)
4 Year
Mississippi State, MS
Video Rating
Mississippi State University (MSU), located in Mississippi State, MS has 236 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,119.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,457 students
Tuition $7,502
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt $22,147
Program Size 190
University of Southern Mississippi
4 Year
Hattiesburg, MS
University of Southern Mississippi, located in Hattiesburg, MS has 190 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 3,237 students
Tuition $7,334
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $23,076
Program Size 94
William Carey University
4 Year
Hattiesburg, MS
William Carey University, located in Hattiesburg, MS has 94 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,224 students
Tuition $11,700
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $18,950
Program Size 254
University of Mississippi (UM)
4 Year
University, MS
Video Rating
University of Mississippi (UM), located in University, MS has 254 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 5,660 students
Tuition $7,444
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $22,572
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 64
Rust College
4 Year
Holly Springs, MS
Rust College, located in Holly Springs, MS has 64 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $22,572.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 116 students
Tuition $9,500
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $22,485
Average Debt $28,165
Program Size 226
Jackson State University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Jackson State University, located in Jackson, MS has 226 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $22,485.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,424 students
Tuition $6,886
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $22,094
Average Debt $33,184
Program Size 158
Alcorn State University
4 Year
Alcorn State, MS
Alcorn State University, located in Alcorn State, MS has 158 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $22,094.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 643 students
Tuition $6,386
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $21,964
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 124
Mississippi College
4 Year
Clinton, MS
Mississippi College, located in Clinton, MS has 124 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $21,964.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $16,064
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,819
Program Size 70
Delta State University
4 Year
Cleveland, MS
Delta State University, located in Cleveland, MS has 70 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 811 students
Tuition $6,112
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 53
Mississippi Valley State University
4 Year
Itta Bena, MS
Mississippi Valley State University, located in Itta Bena, MS has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 413 students
Tuition $5,936
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 44
Millsaps College
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Millsaps College, located in Jackson, MS has 44 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 206 students
Tuition $35,510
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $29,999
Program Size 32
Tougaloo College
4 Year
Tougaloo, MS
Tougaloo College, located in Tougaloo, MS has 32 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 129 students
Tuition $10,608
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,152
Program Size 30
Mississippi University for Women
4 Year
Columbus, MS
Mississippi University for Women, located in Columbus, MS has 30 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 841 students
Tuition $5,781
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Blue Mountain College
4 Year
Blue Mountain, MS
Blue Mountain College, located in Blue Mountain, MS has 20 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 136 students
Tuition $10,852
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
Belhaven University
4 Year
Jackson, MS
Belhaven University, located in Jackson, MS has 15 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 939 students
Tuition $21,816
0
4.0
My GPA
