Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Montana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Montana. We looked at 9 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Montana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Montana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Montana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Montana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Montana

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Montana?

The University of Montana-Western is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The University of Montana-Western earned an average of $30,771 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Montana?

The University of Montana-Western is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,835 to attend The University of Montana-Western.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Montana?

Carroll College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,754 to attend Carroll College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $17,983
Program Size 24
The University of Montana-Western
4 Year
Dillon, MT
The University of Montana-Western, located in Dillon, MT has 24 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 203 students
Tuition $4,835
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,960
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 45
University of Providence
4 Year
Great Falls, MT
University of Providence, located in Great Falls, MT has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,960.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 245 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,799
Average Debt $24,195
Program Size 153
Montana State University
4 Year
Bozeman, MT
Montana State University, located in Bozeman, MT has 153 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,799.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 2,859 students
Tuition $6,849
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $26,197
Program Size 38
Rocky Mountain College
4 Year
Billings, MT
Rocky Mountain College, located in Billings, MT has 38 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 218 students
Tuition $25,742
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $23,930
Average Debt $25,775
Program Size 123
The University of Montana
4 Year
Missoula, MT
Video Rating
The University of Montana, located in Missoula, MT has 123 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $23,930.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,420 students
Tuition $6,158
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $22,329
Average Debt $21,000
Program Size 67
Carroll College
4 Year
Helena, MT
Carroll College, located in Helena, MT has 67 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $22,329.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 269 students
Tuition $30,754
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Montana State University-Billings
4 Year
Billings, MT
Montana State University-Billings, located in Billings, MT has 24 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 579 students
Tuition $5,808
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Montana State University-Northern
4 Year
Havre, MT
Montana State University-Northern, located in Havre, MT has 12 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 187 students
Tuition $5,329
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Montana Tech of the University of Montana
4 Year
Butte, MT
Montana Tech of the University of Montana, located in Butte, MT has 12 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 413 students
Tuition $6,539
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved