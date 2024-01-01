Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Oklahoma

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 20 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Oklahoma. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Oklahoma?

Rogers State University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rogers State University earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Oklahoma?

Langston University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,042 to attend Langston University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Oklahoma?

University of Tulsa is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,521 to attend University of Tulsa.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $20,751
Program Size 80
Rogers State University
4 Year
Claremore, OK
Rogers State University, located in Claremore, OK has 80 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 410 students
Tuition $6,009




#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt $21,951
Program Size 50
Cameron University
4 Year
Lawton, OK
Cameron University, located in Lawton, OK has 50 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition N/A



#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,498
Average Debt $18,658
Program Size 125
Northeastern State University
4 Year
Tahlequah, OK
Northeastern State University, located in Tahlequah, OK has 125 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,498.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,810 students
Tuition $5,547



#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,162
Average Debt $20,953
Program Size 166
University of Central Oklahoma
4 Year
Edmond, OK
University of Central Oklahoma, located in Edmond, OK has 166 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,162.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,001 students
Tuition $6,096



#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $19,177
Program Size 53
Oklahoma Panhandle State University
4 Year
Goodwell, OK
Oklahoma Panhandle State University, located in Goodwell, OK has 53 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 207 students
Tuition $7,461



#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 95
East Central University
4 Year
Ada, OK
East Central University, located in Ada, OK has 95 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 946 students
Tuition $5,874



#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Weatherford, OK
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, located in Weatherford, OK has 44 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,020 students
Tuition $6,090



#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 41
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Durant, OK
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, located in Durant, OK has 41 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 844 students
Tuition $5,975



#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Southern Nazarene University
4 Year
Bethany, OK
Southern Nazarene University, located in Bethany, OK has 13 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 845 students
Tuition $23,320



#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,035
Average Debt $20,796
Program Size 52
University of Tulsa
4 Year
Tulsa, OK


University of Tulsa, located in Tulsa, OK has 52 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,035.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 1,140 students
Tuition $39,521



#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,880
Program Size 96
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, located in Stillwater, OK has 96 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 5,751 students
Tuition $7,778



#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 45
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Alva, OK
Northwestern Oklahoma State University, located in Alva, OK has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 397 students
Tuition $6,112



#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
Oral Roberts University
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
Oral Roberts University, located in Tulsa, OK has 31 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 430 students
Tuition $24,792



#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Langston University
4 Year
Langston, OK
Langston University, located in Langston, OK has 25 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 307 students
Tuition $5,042



#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
4 Year
Shawnee, OK

Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), located in Shawnee, OK has 20 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 412 students
Tuition $24,000



