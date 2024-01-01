Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in West Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in West Virginia. We looked at 15 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in West Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in West Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in West Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in West Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in West Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in West Virginia?

Shepherd University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Shepherd University earned an average of $35,416 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in West Virginia?

Fairmont State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,620 to attend Fairmont State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in West Virginia?

West Virginia Wesleyan College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,792 to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College.

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $35,416
Average Debt $21,747
Program Size 72
Shepherd University
4 Year
Shepherdstown, WV
Shepherd University, located in Shepherdstown, WV has 72 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,416.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 804 students
Tuition $6,830
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $28,236
Average Debt $15,500
Program Size 54
Concord University
4 Year
Athens, WV
Concord University, located in Athens, WV has 54 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $28,236.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 552 students
Tuition $6,902
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,947
Average Debt $22,472
Program Size 136
Marshall University
4 Year
Huntington, WV
Video Rating
Marshall University, located in Huntington, WV has 136 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,947.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,595 students
Tuition $6,814
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,222
Average Debt $22,450
Program Size 263
West Virginia University (WVU)
4 Year
Morgantown, WV
Video Rating
West Virginia University (WVU), located in Morgantown, WV has 263 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,222.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,638 students
Tuition $7,632
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $27,222
Average Debt $22,450
Program Size 14
West Virginia University Institute of Technology
4 Year
Beckley, WV
West Virginia University Institute of Technology, located in Beckley, WV has 14 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $27,222.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 156 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $24,421
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 39
University of Charleston
4 Year
Charleston, WV
University of Charleston, located in Charleston, WV has 39 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $24,421.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 569 students
Tuition $26,100
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $21,234
Average Debt $26,522
Program Size 52
Alderson Broaddus University
4 Year
Philippi, WV
Alderson Broaddus University, located in Philippi, WV has 52 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $21,234.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 246 students
Tuition $24,140
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $24,812
Program Size 51
West Liberty University
4 Year
West Liberty, WV
West Liberty University, located in West Liberty, WV has 51 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 503 students
Tuition $6,702
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,150
Program Size 34
Fairmont State University
4 Year
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont State University, located in Fairmont, WV has 34 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 746 students
Tuition $6,620
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,906
Program Size 32
West Virginia Wesleyan College
4 Year
Buckhannon, WV
West Virginia Wesleyan College, located in Buckhannon, WV has 32 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 368 students
Tuition $28,792
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
West Virginia State University
4 Year
Institute, WV
West Virginia State University, located in Institute, WV has 29 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 356 students
Tuition $6,662
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU)
4 Year
Wheeling, WV
Video Rating
Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU), located in Wheeling, WV has 16 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 354 students
Tuition $28,030
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Davis & Elkins College
4 Year
Elkins, WV
Davis & Elkins College, located in Elkins, WV has 13 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 160 students
Tuition $27,492
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Bethany College
4 Year
Bethany, WV
Bethany College, located in Bethany, WV has 10 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 112 students
Tuition $26,500
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Glenville State College
4 Year
Glenville, WV
Glenville State College, located in Glenville, WV has 7 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 164 students
Tuition $7,032
