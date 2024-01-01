We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Wyoming. We looked at 1 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Wyoming. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Wyoming. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Wyoming. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Wyoming.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Wyoming

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Wyoming?

University of Wyoming (UW) is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Wyoming (UW) earned an average of $35,416 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Wyoming?

University of Wyoming (UW) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,892 to attend University of Wyoming (UW).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Wyoming?

University of Wyoming (UW) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,892 to attend University of Wyoming (UW).