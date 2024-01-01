Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biomedical Engineering in Ohio

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biomedical Engineering programs in Ohio. We looked at 8 programs to put our Biomedical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biomedical Engineering in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biomedical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biomedical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biomedical Engineering in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biomedical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biomedical Engineering degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biomedical Engineering Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Ohio?

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is the best university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) earned an average of $67,473 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Ohio?

Wright State University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,730 to attend Wright State University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering in Ohio?

Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biomedical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,560 to attend Case Western Reserve University (CWRU).

#1 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $67,473
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 242
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)
4 Year
Cleveland, OH
Video Rating
Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), located in Cleveland, OH has 242 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $67,473.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 3,286 students
Tuition $44,560
#2 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $63,501
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 92
University of Toledo
4 Year
Toledo, OH
University of Toledo, located in Toledo, OH has 92 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,501.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 4,277 students
Tuition $9,547
#3 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $63,234
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 104
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC)
4 Year
Cincinnati, OH
Video Rating
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus (UC), located in Cincinnati, OH has 104 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,234.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 9,114 students
Tuition $11,000
#4 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $59,950
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 107
University of Akron Main Campus
4 Year
Akron, OH
Video Rating
University of Akron Main Campus, located in Akron, OH has 107 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $59,950.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,391 students
Tuition $10,509
#5 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $50,621
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 152
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 152 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $50,621.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $50,621
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 152
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 152 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $50,621.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#7 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $19,702
Program Size 124
Wright State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Dayton, OH
Wright State University-Main Campus, located in Dayton, OH has 124 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 3,631 students
Tuition $8,730
#8 Best College for Biomedical Engineering
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 60
Miami University-Oxford
4 Year
Oxford, OH
Video Rating
Miami University-Oxford , located in Oxford, OH has 60 students majoring in Biomedical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 4,623 students
Tuition $14,287
