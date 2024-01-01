We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Botany programs in Maryland. We looked at 1 programs to put our Botany rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Botany in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Botany is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Botany: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Botany in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Botany undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Botany degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Botany Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Botany in Maryland?

Frostburg State University is the best university for majoring in Botany based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Frostburg State University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Botany in Maryland?

Frostburg State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Botany based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,488 to attend Frostburg State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Botany in Maryland?

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is the most expensive university for majoring in Botany based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,996 to attend University of Maryland-College Park (UMD).