2024 Best Colleges for Broadcasting in Maryland

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Maryland. We looked at 3 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Maryland?

University of Baltimore is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Baltimore earned an average of $45,852 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Maryland?

Morgan State University (MSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,508 to attend Morgan State University (MSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Maryland?

Notre Dame of Maryland University is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $33,670 to attend Notre Dame of Maryland University.

#1 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $45,852
Average Debt $24,971
Program Size 75
University of Baltimore
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
University of Baltimore, located in Baltimore, MD has 75 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $45,852.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 1,541 students
Tuition $8,326
#2 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary $25,856
Average Debt $19,368
Program Size 227
Towson University (TU)
4 Year
Towson, MD
Towson University (TU), located in Towson, MD has 227 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn $25,856.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,573 students
Tuition $9,182
#3 Best College for Broadcasting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $24,446
Program Size 17
Stevenson University
4 Year
Stevenson, MD
Stevenson University, located in Stevenson, MD has 17 students majoring in Broadcasting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,058 students
Tuition $30,998
