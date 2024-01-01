We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in Mississippi. We looked at 2 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in Mississippi. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in Mississippi. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Mississippi. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in Mississippi.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in Mississippi

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in Mississippi?

University of Mississippi (UM) is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Mississippi (UM) earned an average of $42,495 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in Mississippi?

University of Southern Mississippi is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,334 to attend University of Southern Mississippi.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in Mississippi?

Belhaven University is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $21,816 to attend Belhaven University.