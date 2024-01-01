We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Broadcasting programs in New Hampshire. We looked at 2 programs to put our Broadcasting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Broadcasting in New Hampshire. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Broadcasting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Broadcasting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Broadcasting in New Hampshire. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Broadcasting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Hampshire. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Broadcasting degree in New Hampshire.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Broadcasting Majors in New Hampshire

What is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting in New Hampshire?

Southern New Hampshire University is the best university for majoring in Broadcasting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Southern New Hampshire University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting in New Hampshire?

Granite State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,257 to attend Granite State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting in New Hampshire?

Southern New Hampshire University is the most expensive university for majoring in Broadcasting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,386 to attend Southern New Hampshire University.