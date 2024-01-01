Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Alabama

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Alabama. We looked at 34 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Alabama. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Alabama?

Samford University (SU) is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Samford University (SU) earned an average of $55,964 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Alabama?

Columbia Southern University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,175 to attend Columbia Southern University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Alabama?

Spring Hill College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,092 to attend Spring Hill College.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 90
Samford University (SU)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
Samford University (SU), located in Birmingham, AL has 90 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,546 students
Tuition $28,370
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $32,000
Program Size 61
Tuskegee University
4 Year
Tuskegee, AL
Tuskegee University, located in Tuskegee, AL has 61 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 639 students
Tuition $20,015
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,558
Average Debt $21,329
Program Size 765
Auburn University (AU)
4 Year
Auburn, AL
Auburn University (AU), located in Auburn, AL has 765 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,558.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,093 students
Tuition $10,424
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,162
Average Debt $23,755
Program Size 2,212
Columbia Southern University
4 Year
Orange Beach, AL
Columbia Southern University, located in Orange Beach, AL has 2,212 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,162.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 5,315 students
Tuition $5,175
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 6
University of Phoenix-Alabama
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
University of Phoenix-Alabama, located in Birmingham, AL has 6 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 18 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,495
Average Debt $25,388
Program Size 312
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
4 Year
Birmingham, AL
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), located in Birmingham, AL has 312 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,495.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 4,669 students
Tuition $7,766
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,399
Average Debt $22,527
Program Size 295
Athens State University
4 Year
Athens, AL
Athens State University, located in Athens, AL has 295 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,399.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,993
Average Debt $24,721
Program Size 181
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)
4 Year
Huntsville, AL
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), located in Huntsville, AL has 181 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,993.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,632 students
Tuition $9,128
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,674
Average Debt $30,181
Program Size 576
Troy University
4 Year
Troy, AL
Troy University, located in Troy, AL has 576 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,674.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 3,484 students
Tuition $7,924
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,629
Average Debt $24,346
Program Size 933
The University of Alabama (UA)
4 Year
Tuscaloosa, AL
The University of Alabama (UA), located in Tuscaloosa, AL has 933 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,629.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 8,428 students
Tuition $10,170
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,000
Average Debt $26,641
Program Size 320
Faulkner University
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Faulkner University, located in Montgomery, AL has 320 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,000.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 782 students
Tuition $19,280
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $22,407
Program Size 203
Huntingdon College
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
Huntingdon College, located in Montgomery, AL has 203 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 311 students
Tuition $25,050
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,295
Average Debt $34,407
Program Size 32
University of West Alabama
4 Year
Livingston, AL
University of West Alabama, located in Livingston, AL has 32 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,295.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 842 students
Tuition $8,734
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,087
Average Debt $37,500
Program Size 81
Alabama A & M University
4 Year
Normal, AL
Alabama A & M University, located in Normal, AL has 81 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,087.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 813 students
Tuition $9,366
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,614
Average Debt $40,396
Program Size 20
South University-Montgomery
4 Year
Montgomery, AL
South University-Montgomery, located in Montgomery, AL has 20 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,614.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 149 students
Tuition $16,761
