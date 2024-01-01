Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Alaska

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Alaska. We looked at 4 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Alaska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Alaska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alaska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Alaska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Alaska

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Alaska?

University of Alaska Southeast is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Alaska Southeast earned an average of $55,383 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Alaska?

University of Alaska Anchorage is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,545 to attend University of Alaska Anchorage.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Alaska?

Alaska Pacific University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,610 to attend Alaska Pacific University.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,383
Average Debt $25,112
Program Size 96
University of Alaska Southeast
4 Year
Juneau, AK
University of Alaska Southeast, located in Juneau, AK has 96 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,383.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 271 students
Tuition $6,132
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $22,512
Program Size 154
University of Alaska Anchorage
4 Year
Anchorage, AK
University of Alaska Anchorage, located in Anchorage, AK has 154 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 1,402 students
Tuition $5,545
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,214
Average Debt $20,569
Program Size 86
University of Alaska Fairbanks
4 Year
Fairbanks, AK
University of Alaska Fairbanks, located in Fairbanks, AK has 86 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,214.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 846 students
Tuition $5,674
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Alaska Pacific University
4 Year
Anchorage, AK
Alaska Pacific University, located in Anchorage, AK has 14 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 111 students
Tuition $19,610
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Management Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
