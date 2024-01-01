Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Arizona

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Arizona. We looked at 16 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Arizona. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Arizona. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arizona. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Arizona.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Arizona

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Arizona?

Western International University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Western International University earned an average of $60,523 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Arizona?

Western International University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,000 to attend Western International University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Arizona?

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $33,144 to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $60,523
Average Debt $28,674
Program Size 100
Western International University
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Western International University, located in Tempe, AZ has 100 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $60,523.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 321 students
Tuition $6,000
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $59,314
Average Debt $23,715
Program Size 72
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
4 Year
Prescott, AZ
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott, located in Prescott, AZ has 72 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $59,314.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 450 students
Tuition $33,144
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,143
Average Debt $21,059
Program Size 1,230
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU), located in Tempe, AZ has 1,230 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,143.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 12,153 students
Tuition $10,158
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,143
Average Debt $21,059
Program Size 527
Arizona State University-Skysong
4 Year
Scottsdale, AZ
Arizona State University-Skysong, located in Scottsdale, AZ has 527 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,143.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,056 students
Tuition $8,565
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,143
Average Debt $21,059
Program Size 72
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU)
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU), located in Phoenix, AZ has 72 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,143.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,240 students
Tuition $10,158
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,143
Average Debt $21,059
Program Size 70
Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic)
4 Year
Mesa, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic), located in Mesa, AZ has 70 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,143.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,043 students
Tuition $9,684
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,143
Average Debt $21,059
Program Size 30
Arizona State University-West (ASU)
4 Year
Glendale, AZ
Video Rating
N/A
Arizona State University-West (ASU), located in Glendale, AZ has 30 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,143.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,004 students
Tuition $9,684
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 9,292
University of Phoenix-Arizona
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
University of Phoenix-Arizona, located in Tempe, AZ has 9,292 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 21,846 students
Tuition $10,554
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,136
Average Debt $19,284
Program Size 433
University of Arizona
4 Year
Tucson, AZ
Video Rating
University of Arizona , located in Tucson, AZ has 433 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,136.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 9,503 students
Tuition $11,403
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 113
DeVry University-Arizona
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
DeVry University-Arizona, located in Phoenix, AZ has 113 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 283 students
Tuition $19,568
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,769
Average Debt $26,192
Program Size 38
Ottawa University-Phoenix
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Ottawa University-Phoenix, located in Phoenix, AZ has 38 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,769.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 237 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,741
Average Debt $26,345
Program Size 1,943
Grand Canyon University (GCU)
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Video Rating
Grand Canyon University (GCU), located in Phoenix, AZ has 1,943 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,741.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 18,315 students
Tuition $17,050
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,886
Average Debt $18,010
Program Size 706
Northern Arizona University (NAU)
4 Year
Flagstaff, AZ
Video Rating
Northern Arizona University (NAU), located in Flagstaff, AZ has 706 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,886.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,188 students
Tuition $10,358
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $35,826
Program Size 16
Brookline College-Phoenix
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Brookline College-Phoenix, located in Phoenix, AZ has 16 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 226 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
Brown Mackie College-Tucson
4 Year
Tucson, AZ
Brown Mackie College-Tucson, located in Tucson, AZ has 3 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 16 students
Tuition N/A
