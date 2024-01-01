Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Arkansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Arkansas. We looked at 20 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Arkansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Arkansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arkansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Arkansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Arkansas

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Arkansas?

John Brown University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from John Brown University earned an average of $55,813 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Arkansas?

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,062 to attend University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Arkansas?

Lyon College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $25,280 to attend Lyon College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,813
Average Debt $19,701
Program Size 144
John Brown University
4 Year
Siloam Springs, AR
John Brown University, located in Siloam Springs, AR has 144 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,813.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 614 students
Tuition $24,468
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,750
Average Debt $20,559
Program Size 673
University of Arkansas
4 Year
Fayetteville, AR
University of Arkansas, located in Fayetteville, AR has 673 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,750.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 5,963 students
Tuition $8,522
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 17
University of Phoenix-Arkansas
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
University of Phoenix-Arkansas, located in Little Rock, AR has 17 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 37 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,765
Average Debt $25,234
Program Size 149
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located in Little Rock, AR has 149 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,765.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,967 students
Tuition $7,624
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $22,468
Program Size 56
University of Arkansas at Monticello
4 Year
Monticello, AR
University of Arkansas at Monticello, located in Monticello, AR has 56 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 436 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $23,860
Program Size 74
University of Central Arkansas
4 Year
Conway, AR
University of Central Arkansas, located in Conway, AR has 74 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,322 students
Tuition $7,889
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 50
Harding University
4 Year
Searcy, AR
Harding University, located in Searcy, AR has 50 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 1,382 students
Tuition $17,805
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,740
Average Debt $20,452
Program Size 252
Arkansas State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Jonesboro, AR
Arkansas State University-Main Campus, located in Jonesboro, AR has 252 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,740.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,407 students
Tuition $8,050
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Ouachita Baptist University
4 Year
Arkadelphia, AR
Ouachita Baptist University, located in Arkadelphia, AR has 24 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 275 students
Tuition $24,120
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $34,259
Average Debt $17,767
Program Size 515
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
4 Year
Fort Smith, AR
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS), located in Fort Smith, AR has 515 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $34,259.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 797 students
Tuition $5,062
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $13,969
Program Size 40
University of the Ozarks
4 Year
Clarksville, AR
University of the Ozarks, located in Clarksville, AR has 40 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 97 students
Tuition $24,440
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $31,236
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 195
Arkansas Tech University
4 Year
Russellville, AR
Arkansas Tech University, located in Russellville, AR has 195 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $31,236.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 1,558 students
Tuition $6,192
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 77
Philander Smith College
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
Philander Smith College, located in Little Rock, AR has 77 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 103 students
Tuition $12,564
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $26,213
Program Size 80
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
4 Year
Pine Bluff, AR
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, located in Pine Bluff, AR has 80 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 441 students
Tuition $6,538
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Lyon College
4 Year
Batesville, AR
Lyon College, located in Batesville, AR has 30 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 113 students
Tuition $25,280
