2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in District Of Columbia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in District Of Columbia. We looked at 8 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in District Of Columbia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in District Of Columbia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in District Of Columbia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in District Of Columbia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in District Of Columbia

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in District Of Columbia?

Georgetown University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Georgetown University earned an average of $69,338 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in District Of Columbia?

University of the District of Columbia is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,251 to attend University of the District of Columbia.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in District Of Columbia?

Georgetown University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,611 to attend Georgetown University .

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $15,125
Program Size 134
Georgetown University
4 Year
Washington, DC
Georgetown University , located in Washington, DC has 134 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 6,526 students
Tuition $48,611
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt $27,336
Program Size 55
Catholic University of America
4 Year
Washington, DC
Catholic University of America, located in Washington, DC has 55 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,559 students
Tuition $40,932
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,202
Average Debt $21,602
Program Size 479
American University (AU)
4 Year
Washington, DC
American University (AU), located in Washington, DC has 479 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,202.
Acceptance Rate 35%
Undergraduates 3,699 students
Tuition $43,103
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,289
Average Debt $35,052
Program Size 20
University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus
4 Year
Washington, DC
University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus, located in Washington, DC has 20 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 24 students
Tuition $13,884
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 21
University of Phoenix-Washington DC
4 Year
Washington, DC
University of Phoenix-Washington DC, located in Washington, DC has 21 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 33 students
Tuition $9,840
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,600
Average Debt $25,577
Program Size 114
University of the District of Columbia
4 Year
Washington, DC
University of the District of Columbia, located in Washington, DC has 114 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,600.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 497 students
Tuition $5,251
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $34,814
Program Size 79
Trinity Washington University
4 Year
Washington, DC
Trinity Washington University, located in Washington, DC has 79 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 376 students
Tuition $22,780
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Gallaudet University
4 Year
Washington, DC
Gallaudet University, located in Washington, DC has 20 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 381 students
Tuition $15,604
