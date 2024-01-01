Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Florida

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Florida. We looked at 92 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Florida. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Florida. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Florida. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Florida.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Florida

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Florida?

Eckerd College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Eckerd College earned an average of $61,218 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Florida?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Florida?

University of Miami (UM) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,724 to attend University of Miami (UM).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $61,218
Average Debt $22,297
Program Size 84
Eckerd College
4 Year
Saint Petersburg, FL
Video Rating
N/A
Eckerd College, located in Saint Petersburg, FL has 84 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $61,218.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 431 students
Tuition $40,020
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $59,314
Average Debt $23,715
Program Size 887
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
4 Year
Daytona Beach, FL
Video Rating
N/A
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide, located in Daytona Beach, FL has 887 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $59,314.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 2,632 students
Tuition $8,520
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $59,314
Average Debt $23,715
Program Size 144
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
4 Year
Daytona Beach, FL
Video Rating
N/A
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, located in Daytona Beach, FL has 144 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $59,314.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 1,126 students
Tuition $33,218
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $21,804
Program Size 57
Lynn University
4 Year
Boca Raton, FL
Lynn University, located in Boca Raton, FL has 57 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 856 students
Tuition $35,200
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,941
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 179
University of Miami (UM)
4 Year
Coral Gables, FL
Video Rating
University of Miami (UM), located in Coral Gables, FL has 179 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,941.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 4,925 students
Tuition $45,724
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 6
Herzing University-Winter Park
4 Year
Winter Park, FL
Herzing University-Winter Park, located in Winter Park, FL has 6 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 38 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 333
University of Phoenix-Florida
4 Year
Orlando, FL
University of Phoenix-Florida, located in Orlando, FL has 333 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 525 students
Tuition $9,840
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,059
Average Debt $26,808
Program Size 660
Rasmussen College-Florida
4 Year
Ocala, FL
Rasmussen College-Florida, located in Ocala, FL has 660 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,059.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,376 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,949
Average Debt $28,527
Program Size 366
Barry University
4 Year
Miami, FL
Video Rating
N/A
Barry University, located in Miami, FL has 366 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,949.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 2,089 students
Tuition $28,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $23,919
Program Size 102
Florida Institute of Technology-Online
4 Year
Melbourne, FL
Florida Institute of Technology-Online, located in Melbourne, FL has 102 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 713 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $23,919
Program Size 69
Florida Institute of Technology
4 Year
Melbourne, FL
Florida Institute of Technology, located in Melbourne, FL has 69 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,955 students
Tuition $39,290
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 269
DeVry University-Florida
4 Year
Miramar, FL
DeVry University-Florida, located in Miramar, FL has 269 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 471 students
Tuition $19,568
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,833
Average Debt $16,749
Program Size 512
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
Video Rating
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 512 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,833.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $30,379
Program Size 1,117
Saint Leo University
4 Year
Saint Leo, FL
Saint Leo University, located in Saint Leo, FL has 1,117 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 3,836 students
Tuition $20,830
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $33,037
Program Size 94
Hodges University
4 Year
Naples, FL
Hodges University, located in Naples, FL has 94 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 295 students
Tuition $13,220
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Management Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved