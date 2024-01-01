Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Hawaii

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Hawaii. We looked at 8 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Hawaii. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Hawaii. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Hawaii. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Hawaii.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Hawaii

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Hawaii?

University of Phoenix-Hawaii is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-Hawaii earned an average of $49,144 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Hawaii?

Brigham Young University-Hawaii is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,100 to attend Brigham Young University-Hawaii.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Hawaii?

Hawaii Pacific University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $22,440 to attend Hawaii Pacific University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 168
University of Phoenix-Hawaii
4 Year
Honolulu, HI
University of Phoenix-Hawaii, located in Honolulu, HI has 168 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 325 students
Tuition $9,635
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,170
Average Debt $13,389
Program Size 73
Brigham Young University-Hawaii
4 Year
Laie, HI
Brigham Young University-Hawaii, located in Laie, HI has 73 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,170.
Acceptance Rate 36%
Undergraduates 651 students
Tuition $5,100
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $22,477
Program Size 71
Chaminade University of Honolulu
4 Year
Honolulu, HI
Chaminade University of Honolulu, located in Honolulu, HI has 71 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 616 students
Tuition $21,780
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,458
Average Debt $18,079
Program Size 182
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH)
4 Year
Honolulu, HI
Video Rating
N/A
University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business (UH), located in Honolulu, HI has 182 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,458.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,384 students
Tuition $11,164
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $23,170
Program Size 355
Hawaii Pacific University
4 Year
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Pacific University, located in Honolulu, HI has 355 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 913 students
Tuition $22,440
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,473
Average Debt $17,081
Program Size 461
University of Hawaii-West Oahu
4 Year
Kapolei, HI
University of Hawaii-West Oahu, located in Kapolei, HI has 461 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,473.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 612 students
Tuition $7,152
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $43,121
Program Size 13
Remington College-Honolulu Campus
4 Year
Honolulu, HI
Remington College-Honolulu Campus, located in Honolulu, HI has 13 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 14 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $32,772
Average Debt $22,076
Program Size 94
University of Hawaii at Hilo
4 Year
Hilo, HI
University of Hawaii at Hilo, located in Hilo, HI has 94 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $32,772.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 869 students
Tuition $7,332
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Management Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved