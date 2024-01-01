Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Illinois

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Illinois. We looked at 50 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Illinois?

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) earned an average of $64,741 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Illinois?

Northeastern Illinois University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,351 to attend Northeastern Illinois University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Illinois?

Illinois Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $43,680 to attend Illinois Institute of Technology.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $64,741
Average Debt $18,487
Program Size 334
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 334 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $64,741.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,531
Average Debt $30,695
Program Size 26
Roosevelt University
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Roosevelt University, located in Chicago, IL has 26 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,531.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,494 students
Tuition $27,300
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $27,108
Program Size 152
Judson University
4 Year
Elgin, IL
Judson University, located in Elgin, IL has 152 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 389 students
Tuition $28,170
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $20,682
Program Size 90
Lincoln College
4 Year
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln College, located in Lincoln, IL has 90 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 61 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $41,540
Program Size 38
Midstate College
4 Year
Peoria, IL
Midstate College, located in Peoria, IL has 38 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 58 students
Tuition $16,230
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,511
Average Debt $21,122
Program Size 273
Northern Illinois University
4 Year
Dekalb, IL
Northern Illinois University, located in Dekalb, IL has 273 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,511.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 5,217 students
Tuition $14,295
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,169
Average Debt $24,384
Program Size 185
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
Loyola University Chicago (LUC), located in Chicago, IL has 185 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,169.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 4,485 students
Tuition $40,426
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,054
Average Debt $24,641
Program Size 285
Augustana College
4 Year
Rock Island, IL
Augustana College, located in Rock Island, IL has 285 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,054.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $38,466
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 81
University of Phoenix-Illinois
4 Year
Schaumburg, IL
University of Phoenix-Illinois, located in Schaumburg, IL has 81 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 95 students
Tuition $9,840
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,510
Average Debt $20,810
Program Size 190
Elmhurst College
4 Year
Elmhurst, IL
Elmhurst College, located in Elmhurst, IL has 190 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,510.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 915 students
Tuition $34,450
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,059
Average Debt $26,808
Program Size 19
Rasmussen College-Illinois
4 Year
Rockford, IL
Rasmussen College-Illinois, located in Rockford, IL has 19 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,059.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 51 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt $21,305
Program Size 205
Lewis University
4 Year
Romeoville, IL
Lewis University, located in Romeoville, IL has 205 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 1,797 students
Tuition $29,040
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,846
Average Debt $27,250
Program Size 52
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
4 Year
Carbondale, IL
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, located in Carbondale, IL has 52 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,846.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 4,409 students
Tuition $13,137
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,729
Average Debt $24,399
Program Size 58
Illinois Institute of Technology
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Illinois Institute of Technology, located in Chicago, IL has 58 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,729.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 2,750 students
Tuition $43,680
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,595
Average Debt $22,935
Program Size 111
North Central College (NCC)
4 Year
Naperville, IL
Video Rating
North Central College (NCC), located in Naperville, IL has 111 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,595.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 770 students
Tuition $35,421
