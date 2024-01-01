Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Iowa

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Iowa. We looked at 29 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Iowa. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Iowa. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Iowa. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Iowa.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Iowa

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Iowa?

St. Ambrose University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from St. Ambrose University earned an average of $55,286 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,736 to attend Iowa State University (ISU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Iowa?

Luther College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,190 to attend Luther College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,286
Average Debt $31,035
Program Size 37
St. Ambrose University
4 Year
Davenport, IA
Video Rating
N/A
St. Ambrose University, located in Davenport, IA has 37 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,286.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 988 students
Tuition $28,380
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,350
Average Debt $21,555
Program Size 688
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Video Rating
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 688 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,350.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,810
Average Debt $22,041
Program Size 59
Drake University
4 Year
Des Moines, IA
Video Rating
Drake University , located in Des Moines, IA has 59 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,810.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,287 students
Tuition $33,696
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,787
Average Debt $22,283
Program Size 115
Simpson College
4 Year
Indianola, IA
Video Rating
Simpson College, located in Indianola, IA has 115 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,787.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 444 students
Tuition $34,175
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,621
Average Debt $26,988
Program Size 46
Clarke University
4 Year
Dubuque, IA
Clarke University, located in Dubuque, IA has 46 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,621.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 267 students
Tuition $29,940
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,520
Average Debt $20,149
Program Size 64
Briar Cliff University
4 Year
Sioux City, IA
Briar Cliff University, located in Sioux City, IA has 64 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,520.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 248 students
Tuition $28,090
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,762
Average Debt $18,241
Program Size 293
University of Northern Iowa
4 Year
Cedar Falls, IA
Video Rating
N/A
University of Northern Iowa, located in Cedar Falls, IA has 293 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,762.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,579 students
Tuition $7,817
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,966
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 80
Coe College
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Video Rating
Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 80 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,966.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $39,080
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 888
Kaplan University-Davenport Campus
4 Year
Davenport, IA
Kaplan University-Davenport Campus, located in Davenport, IA has 888 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6,399 students
Tuition $14,241
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 30
Kaplan University-Des Moines Campus
4 Year
Urbandale, IA
Kaplan University-Des Moines Campus, located in Urbandale, IA has 30 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 151 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 27
Kaplan University-Cedar Rapids Campus
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Kaplan University-Cedar Rapids Campus, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 27 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 113 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 8
Kaplan University-Cedar Falls Campus
4 Year
Cedar Falls, IA
Kaplan University-Cedar Falls Campus, located in Cedar Falls, IA has 8 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 61 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 7
Kaplan University-Mason City Campus
4 Year
Mason City, IA
Kaplan University-Mason City Campus, located in Mason City, IA has 7 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 35 students
Tuition N/A
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,294
Average Debt $27,989
Program Size 411
Upper Iowa University
4 Year
Fayette, IA
Upper Iowa University, located in Fayette, IA has 411 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,294.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 1,252 students
Tuition $28,073
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,175
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 92
Luther College
4 Year
Decorah, IA
Luther College, located in Decorah, IA has 92 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,175.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 496 students
Tuition $39,190
