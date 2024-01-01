Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Kansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Kansas. We looked at 29 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Kansas?

Southwestern College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Southwestern College earned an average of $58,221 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Kansas?

Fort Hays State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,654 to attend Fort Hays State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Kansas?

Baker University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,160 to attend Baker University (BU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $58,221
Average Debt $22,988
Program Size 199
Southwestern College
4 Year
Winfield, KS
Southwestern College, located in Winfield, KS has 199 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $58,221.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 527 students
Tuition $25,946




#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,415
Average Debt $30,923
Program Size 286
Baker University (BU)
4 Year
Baldwin City, KS
Video Rating
Baker University (BU), located in Baldwin City, KS has 286 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,415.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 846 students
Tuition $27,160



#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,537
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 242
University of Kansas (UK)
4 Year
Lawrence, KS
Video Rating
University of Kansas (UK), located in Lawrence, KS has 242 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,537.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 6,510 students
Tuition $10,825



#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $17,747
Program Size 185
MidAmerica Nazarene University
4 Year
Olathe, KS
MidAmerica Nazarene University, located in Olathe, KS has 185 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 597 students
Tuition $26,150



#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,344
Average Debt $31,109
Program Size 162
Friends University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Friends University, located in Wichita, KS has 162 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,344.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 515 students
Tuition $25,965



#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt $20,170
Program Size 34
McPherson College
4 Year
McPherson, KS
McPherson College, located in McPherson, KS has 34 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 126 students
Tuition $25,236



#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,930
Average Debt $23,168
Program Size 54
Washburn University
4 Year
Topeka, KS
Washburn University, located in Topeka, KS has 54 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,930.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,050 students
Tuition $6,350



#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,371
Average Debt $22,580
Program Size 355
Kansas State University (KSU)
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Video Rating
Kansas State University (KSU), located in Manhattan, KS has 355 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,371.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 5,253 students
Tuition $9,350



#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,769
Average Debt $26,192
Program Size 80
Ottawa University-Kansas City
4 Year
Overland Park, KS
Ottawa University-Kansas City, located in Overland Park, KS has 80 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,769.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 176 students
Tuition N/A



#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,769
Average Debt $26,192
Program Size 35
Ottawa University-Ottawa
4 Year
Ottawa, KS
Ottawa University-Ottawa, located in Ottawa, KS has 35 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,769.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 150 students
Tuition $26,204



#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,769
Average Debt $26,192
Program Size 19
Ottawa University-Online
4 Year
Ottawa, KS
Ottawa University-Online, located in Ottawa, KS has 19 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,769.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 119 students
Tuition N/A



#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,207
Average Debt $36,557
Program Size 329
Grantham University
4 Year
Lenexa, KS
Grantham University, located in Lenexa, KS has 329 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,207.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,279 students
Tuition $6,500



#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 4
National American University-Overland Park
4 Year
Overland Park, KS
National American University-Overland Park, located in Overland Park, KS has 4 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $13,395



#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 4
National American University-Wichita
4 Year
Wichita, KS
National American University-Wichita, located in Wichita, KS has 4 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 6 students
Tuition N/A



#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 3
National American University-Wichita West
4 Year
Wichita, KS
National American University-Wichita West, located in Wichita, KS has 3 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 9 students
Tuition N/A



