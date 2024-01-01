Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Maine

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Maine. We looked at 10 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Maine. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Maine. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maine. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Maine.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Maine

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Maine?

Kaplan University-Augusta Campus is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Kaplan University-Augusta Campus earned an average of $46,673 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Maine?

University of Maine at Augusta is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,448 to attend University of Maine at Augusta.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Maine?

University of New England is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,760 to attend University of New England.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 26
Kaplan University-Maine Campus
4 Year
S Portland, ME
Kaplan University-Maine Campus, located in S Portland, ME has 26 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 150 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 8
Kaplan University-Augusta Campus
4 Year
Augusta, ME
Kaplan University-Augusta Campus, located in Augusta, ME has 8 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 119 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,160
Average Debt $21,813
Program Size 272
University of Southern Maine (USM)
4 Year
Portland, ME
Video Rating
University of Southern Maine (USM), located in Portland, ME has 272 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,160.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,586 students
Tuition $7,796
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,235
Average Debt $22,494
Program Size 35
University of New England
4 Year
Biddeford, ME
University of New England, located in Biddeford, ME has 35 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,235.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,732 students
Tuition $34,760
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $24,748
Program Size 156
Husson University
4 Year
Bangor, ME
Husson University, located in Bangor, ME has 156 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 802 students
Tuition $16,582
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,426
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 225
University of Maine
4 Year
Orono, ME
University of Maine, located in Orono, ME has 225 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,426.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,092 students
Tuition $10,610
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,485
Average Debt $25,722
Program Size 41
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
4 Year
Standish, ME
Saint Joseph's College of Maine, located in Standish, ME has 41 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,485.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 667 students
Tuition $32,620
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $25,496
Program Size 74
University of Maine at Augusta
4 Year
Augusta, ME
University of Maine at Augusta, located in Augusta, ME has 74 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 419 students
Tuition $7,448
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $31,851
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
University of Maine at Farmington
4 Year
Farmington, ME
University of Maine at Farmington, located in Farmington, ME has 33 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $31,851.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 361 students
Tuition $9,217
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,584
Program Size 61
Thomas College
4 Year
Waterville, ME
Thomas College, located in Waterville, ME has 61 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 242 students
Tuition $24,300
