2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Maryland

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Maryland. We looked at 22 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Maryland?

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) earned an average of $62,098 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Maryland?

University of Maryland-University College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,056 to attend University of Maryland-University College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Maryland?

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,710 to attend Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $62,098
Average Debt $17,339
Program Size 406
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
Video Rating
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 406 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $62,098.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,286
Average Debt $24,087
Program Size 627
Loyola University Maryland
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Video Rating
Loyola University Maryland , located in Baltimore, MD has 627 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,286.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,730 students
Tuition $45,200
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,198
Average Debt $24,056
Program Size 2,449
University of Maryland-University College
4 Year
Adelphi, MD
University of Maryland-University College, located in Adelphi, MD has 2,449 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,198.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 9,690 students
Tuition $7,056
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,607
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 77
McDaniel College
4 Year
Westminster, MD
Video Rating
N/A
McDaniel College, located in Westminster, MD has 77 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,607.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 644 students
Tuition $39,500
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,732
Average Debt $18,772
Program Size 1,088
Towson University (TU)
4 Year
Towson, MD
Video Rating
Towson University (TU), located in Towson, MD has 1,088 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,732.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,573 students
Tuition $9,182
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 57
University of Phoenix-Maryland
4 Year
Columbia, MD
University of Phoenix-Maryland, located in Columbia, MD has 57 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 79 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,112
Average Debt $19,774
Program Size 200
Salisbury University
4 Year
Salisbury, MD
Video Rating
N/A
Salisbury University, located in Salisbury, MD has 200 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,112.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,267 students
Tuition $9,086
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 30
Kaplan University-Hagerstown Campus
4 Year
Hagerstown, MD
Kaplan University-Hagerstown Campus, located in Hagerstown, MD has 30 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 122 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $24,817
Program Size 219
Bowie State University
4 Year
Bowie, MD
Video Rating
Bowie State University, located in Bowie, MD has 219 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,034 students
Tuition $7,660
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 52
Goucher College
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Goucher College, located in Baltimore, MD has 52 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 408 students
Tuition $42,180
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,189
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Notre Dame of Maryland University
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Notre Dame of Maryland University, located in Baltimore, MD has 24 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,189.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 725 students
Tuition $33,670
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,319
Average Debt $32,000
Program Size 208
Morgan State University (MSU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Video Rating
Morgan State University (MSU), located in Baltimore, MD has 208 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,319.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,327 students
Tuition $7,508
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 52
Coppin State University
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Coppin State University, located in Baltimore, MD has 52 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $7,346
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $25,717
Program Size 169
Stevenson University
4 Year
Stevenson, MD
Video Rating
Stevenson University, located in Stevenson, MD has 169 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,058 students
Tuition $30,998
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $23,577
Program Size 107
Hood College
4 Year
Frederick, MD
Hood College, located in Frederick, MD has 107 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 512 students
Tuition $35,150
