2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Minnesota. We looked at 39 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Minnesota?

Dunwoody College of Technology is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Dunwoody College of Technology earned an average of $65,332 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Minnesota?

Metropolitan State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,566 to attend Metropolitan State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Minnesota?

College of Saint Benedict is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,846 to attend College of Saint Benedict.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $65,332
Average Debt $31,045
Program Size 27
Dunwoody College of Technology
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Dunwoody College of Technology, located in Minneapolis, MN has 27 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $65,332.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 48 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $63,203
Average Debt $26,305
Program Size 1,054
Capella University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Capella University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 1,054 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $63,203.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,000 students
Tuition $13,176
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $60,728
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 136
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 136 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $60,728.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,776
Average Debt $22,090
Program Size 158
University of Minnesota-Crookston
4 Year
Crookston, MN
University of Minnesota-Crookston, located in Crookston, MN has 158 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,776.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 418 students
Tuition $11,646
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,054
Average Debt $21,682
Program Size 236
Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), located in Saint Paul, MN has 236 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,054.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 1,362 students
Tuition $20,750
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $55,964
Average Debt $24,971
Program Size 79
University of Northwestern-St Paul
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of Northwestern-St Paul, located in Saint Paul, MN has 79 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $55,964.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $28,730
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,941
Average Debt $19,198
Program Size 157
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
4 Year
Winona, MN
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, located in Winona, MN has 157 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,941.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $31,335
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,789
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 164
Saint Johns University
4 Year
Collegeville, MN
Saint Johns University, located in Collegeville, MN has 164 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,789.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 438 students
Tuition $40,226
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,286
Average Debt $35,658
Program Size 423
Walden University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Walden University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 423 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,286.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,871 students
Tuition $12,075
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,607
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 78
College of Saint Benedict
4 Year
Saint Joseph, MN
College of Saint Benedict, located in Saint Joseph, MN has 78 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,607.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 475 students
Tuition $40,846
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,586
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 372
University of St Thomas
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of St Thomas, located in Saint Paul, MN has 372 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,586.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,641 students
Tuition $38,105
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,047
Average Debt $33,642
Program Size 2
Herzing University-Minneapolis
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Herzing University-Minneapolis, located in Minneapolis, MN has 2 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,047.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 22 students
Tuition N/A
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,784
Average Debt $20,944
Program Size 625
Metropolitan State University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Metropolitan State University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 625 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,784.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 2,244 students
Tuition $7,566
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,214
Average Debt $33,660
Program Size 78
St. Catherine University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
St. Catherine University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 78 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,214.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,213 students
Tuition $35,500
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,935
Average Debt $21,993
Program Size 302
Bethel University (BU)
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Bethel University (BU), located in Saint Paul, MN has 302 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,935.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 979 students
Tuition $34,140
