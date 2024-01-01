We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Mississippi. We looked at 15 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Mississippi. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Mississippi. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Mississippi. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Mississippi.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Mississippi

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Mississippi?

Belhaven University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Belhaven University earned an average of $45,636 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Mississippi?

Mississippi University for Women is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,781 to attend Mississippi University for Women.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Mississippi?

Millsaps College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $35,510 to attend Millsaps College.