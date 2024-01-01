Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Missouri. We looked at 44 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Missouri?

Ranken Technical College is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Ranken Technical College earned an average of $60,523 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Missouri?

Harris-Stowe State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,220 to attend Harris-Stowe State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Missouri?

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,093 to attend Washington University in St Louis (WashU).

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $60,523
Average Debt $21,529
Program Size 49
Ranken Technical College
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Ranken Technical College, located in Saint Louis, MO has 49 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $60,523.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition N/A
0

4.0

#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,161
Average Debt $22,727
Program Size 387
Saint Louis University (SLU)
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Video Rating
Saint Louis University (SLU), located in Saint Louis, MO has 387 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,161.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,267 students
Tuition $39,226
0
4.0

#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 47
University of Phoenix-Missouri
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Phoenix-Missouri, located in Saint Louis, MO has 47 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0

#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,777
Average Debt $21,733
Program Size 1,190
Park University
4 Year
Parkville, MO
Park University, located in Parkville, MO has 1,190 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,777.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 2,563 students
Tuition $11,470
0
4.0

#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 61
Westminster College
4 Year
Fulton, MO
Westminster College, located in Fulton, MO has 61 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 184 students
Tuition $23,480
0
4.0

#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 61
DeVry University-Missouri
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
DeVry University-Missouri, located in Kansas City, MO has 61 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 119 students
Tuition $19,568
0
4.0

#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,794
Average Debt $29,699
Program Size 669
Columbia College
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Columbia College, located in Columbia, MO has 669 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,794.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $8,240
0
4.0

#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,529
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 64
Fontbonne University
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Fontbonne University, located in Saint Louis, MO has 64 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,529.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 508 students
Tuition $23,790
0
4.0

#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 9
National American University-Independence
4 Year
Independence, MO
National American University-Independence, located in Independence, MO has 9 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 14 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0

#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 7
National American University-Zona Rosa
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
National American University-Zona Rosa, located in Kansas City, MO has 7 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0

#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 3
National American University-Lee's Summit
4 Year
Lee's Summit, MO
National American University-Lee's Summit, located in Lee's Summit, MO has 3 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3 students
Tuition $13,395
0
4.0

#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,052
Average Debt $20,649
Program Size 270
Truman State University
4 Year
Kirksville, MO
Truman State University, located in Kirksville, MO has 270 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,052.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,342 students
Tuition $7,456
0
4.0

#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $23,119
Program Size 106
University of Central Missouri
4 Year
Warrensburg, MO
University of Central Missouri, located in Warrensburg, MO has 106 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 4,506 students
Tuition $7,322
0
4.0

#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,379
Average Debt $24,098
Program Size 175
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 175 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,379.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767
0
4.0

#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,495
Average Debt $22,729
Program Size 332
Webster University
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Webster University, located in Saint Louis, MO has 332 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,495.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,043 students
Tuition $25,500
0
4.0

