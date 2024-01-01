Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Nebraska

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Nebraska. We looked at 18 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Nebraska?

Bellevue University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bellevue University earned an average of $60,689 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Nebraska?

Wayne State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,898 to attend Wayne State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Nebraska?

Creighton University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $36,422 to attend Creighton University.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $60,689
Average Debt $21,951
Program Size 367
Bellevue University
4 Year
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue University, located in Bellevue, NE has 367 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $60,689.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,879 students
Tuition $7,050
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt $23,116
Program Size 81
Creighton University
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Creighton University, located in Omaha, NE has 81 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 2,218 students
Tuition $36,422
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,912
Average Debt $19,931
Program Size 421
University of Nebraska at Kearney
4 Year
Kearney, NE
University of Nebraska at Kearney, located in Kearney, NE has 421 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,912.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,325 students
Tuition $6,711
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 17
Kaplan University-Lincoln Campus
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Kaplan University-Lincoln Campus, located in Lincoln, NE has 17 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 72 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $40,071
Program Size 14
Kaplan University-Omaha Campus
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Kaplan University-Omaha Campus, located in Omaha, NE has 14 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,758
Average Debt $19,313
Program Size 589
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 589 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,758.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,696
Average Debt $25,320
Program Size 12
Grace University
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Grace University, located in Omaha, NE has 12 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,696.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 109 students
Tuition $20,548
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,207
Average Debt $23,587
Program Size 222
Peru State College
4 Year
Peru, NE
Peru State College, located in Peru, NE has 222 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,207.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 479 students
Tuition $6,816
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 8
National American University-Bellevue
4 Year
Bellevue, NE
National American University-Bellevue, located in Bellevue, NE has 8 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7 students
Tuition $13,863
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,772
Average Debt $20,492
Program Size 228
University of Nebraska at Omaha
4 Year
Omaha, NE
University of Nebraska at Omaha, located in Omaha, NE has 228 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,772.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 3,061 students
Tuition $6,898
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,077
Average Debt $21,687
Program Size 118
Doane University-Graduate and Professional Studies
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Doane University-Graduate and Professional Studies, located in Lincoln, NE has 118 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,077.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 564 students
Tuition $9,975
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,077
Average Debt $21,687
Program Size 52
Doane University-Arts & Sciences
4 Year
Crete, NE
Doane University-Arts & Sciences, located in Crete, NE has 52 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,077.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 200 students
Tuition $28,790
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $22,482
Program Size 50
Union College
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Union College, located in Lincoln, NE has 50 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 190 students
Tuition $21,970
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $23,557
Program Size 68
Hastings College
4 Year
Hastings, NE
Hastings College, located in Hastings, NE has 68 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $27,300
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,969
Average Debt $18,242
Program Size 204
Wayne State College
4 Year
Wayne, NE
Wayne State College, located in Wayne, NE has 204 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,969.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 725 students
Tuition $5,898
