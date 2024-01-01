Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Nevada

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Nevada. We looked at 7 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Nevada. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Nevada. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nevada. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Nevada.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Nevada

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Nevada?

University of Phoenix-Nevada is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-Nevada earned an average of $49,144 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Nevada?

Nevada State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,738 to attend Nevada State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Nevada?

Sierra Nevada College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $29,994 to attend Sierra Nevada College.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 120
University of Phoenix-Nevada
4 Year
Las Vegas, NV
University of Phoenix-Nevada, located in Las Vegas, NV has 120 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 313 students
Tuition $9,840
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $22,730
Program Size 85
Nevada State College
4 Year
Henderson, NV
Nevada State College, located in Henderson, NV has 85 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 408 students
Tuition $4,738
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 52
DeVry University-Nevada
4 Year
Henderson, NV
DeVry University-Nevada, located in Henderson, NV has 52 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 72 students
Tuition $15,280
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt $16,631
Program Size 53
University of Nevada, Reno
4 Year
Reno, NV
University of Nevada, Reno, located in Reno, NV has 53 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 4,142 students
Tuition $6,902
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,209
Average Debt $21,014
Program Size 244
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV)
4 Year
Las Vegas, NV
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV), located in Las Vegas, NV has 244 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,209.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,408 students
Tuition $6,943
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $30,447
Program Size 35
Great Basin College
4 Year
Elko, NV
Great Basin College, located in Elko, NV has 35 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 75 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Sierra Nevada College
4 Year
Incline Village, NV
Sierra Nevada College, located in Incline Village, NV has 5 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 240 students
Tuition $29,994
