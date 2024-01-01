Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in New Hampshire

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in New Hampshire. We looked at 9 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in New Hampshire. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in New Hampshire. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Hampshire. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in New Hampshire.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in New Hampshire

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in New Hampshire?

University of New Hampshire-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of New Hampshire-Main Campus earned an average of $53,267 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in New Hampshire?

Granite State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,257 to attend Granite State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in New Hampshire?

Colby-Sawyer College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,860 to attend Colby-Sawyer College.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,267
Average Debt $23,738
Program Size 1,579
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
4 Year
Durham, NH
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus, located in Durham, NH has 1,579 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,267.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,559 students
Tuition $16,986
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,367
Average Debt $22,364
Program Size 3,472
Southern New Hampshire University
4 Year
Manchester, NH
Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, NH has 3,472 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,367.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 11,527 students
Tuition $30,386
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,473
Average Debt $19,720
Program Size 174
Granite State College
4 Year
Concord, NH
Granite State College, located in Concord, NH has 174 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,473.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 477 students
Tuition $7,257
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $22,811
Program Size 73
Colby-Sawyer College
4 Year
New London, NH
Colby-Sawyer College, located in New London, NH has 73 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 280 students
Tuition $38,860
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $29,701
Program Size 79
New England College
4 Year
Henniker, NH
New England College, located in Henniker, NH has 79 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 569 students
Tuition $34,606
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,468
Average Debt $24,595
Program Size 68
Franklin Pierce University
4 Year
Rindge, NH
Franklin Pierce University, located in Rindge, NH has 68 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,468.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 545 students
Tuition $33,320
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,426
Average Debt $28,521
Program Size 43
Rivier University
4 Year
Nashua, NH
Rivier University, located in Nashua, NH has 43 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,426.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 876 students
Tuition $29,700
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,870
Average Debt $22,426
Program Size 164
Keene State College
4 Year
Keene, NH
Keene State College, located in Keene, NH has 164 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,870.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,082 students
Tuition $13,228
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,789
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 54
Plymouth State University
4 Year
Plymouth, NH
Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, NH has 54 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,789.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,060 students
Tuition $13,128
