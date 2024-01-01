Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in New Mexico

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in New Mexico. We looked at 13 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in New Mexico. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in New Mexico. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Mexico. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in New Mexico.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in New Mexico

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in New Mexico?

University of Phoenix-New Mexico is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-New Mexico earned an average of $49,144 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in New Mexico?

New Mexico Highlands University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,800 to attend New Mexico Highlands University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in New Mexico?

Santa Fe University of Art and Design is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $32,346 to attend Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 78
University of Phoenix-New Mexico
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
University of Phoenix-New Mexico, located in Albuquerque, NM has 78 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 178 students
Tuition $9,753
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 26
National American University-Albuquerque West
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
National American University-Albuquerque West, located in Albuquerque, NM has 26 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 25 students
Tuition $13,395
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 20
National American University-Albuquerque
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
National American University-Albuquerque, located in Albuquerque, NM has 20 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $13,395
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,459
Average Debt $20,898
Program Size 1,250
University of New Mexico-Main Campus
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
Video Rating
N/A
University of New Mexico-Main Campus, located in Albuquerque, NM has 1,250 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,459.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 5,656 students
Tuition $7,071
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $15,061
Program Size 161
New Mexico Highlands University
4 Year
Las Vegas, NM
New Mexico Highlands University, located in Las Vegas, NM has 161 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 977 students
Tuition $4,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Brown Mackie College-Albuquerque
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
Brown Mackie College-Albuquerque, located in Albuquerque, NM has 5 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $36,015
Average Debt $19,299
Program Size 97
Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus
4 Year
Portales, NM
Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus, located in Portales, NM has 97 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $36,015.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 1,036 students
Tuition $4,858
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,861
Average Debt $22,909
Program Size 162
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State University-Main Campus, located in Las Cruces, NM has 162 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,861.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 3,230 students
Tuition $6,094
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Northern New Mexico College
4 Year
Espanola, NM
Northern New Mexico College, located in Espanola, NM has 32 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 63 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Western New Mexico University
4 Year
Silver City, NM
Western New Mexico University, located in Silver City, NM has 26 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 499 students
Tuition $5,704
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
University of the Southwest
4 Year
Hobbs, NM
University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, NM has 11 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 273 students
Tuition $14,616
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Santa Fe University of Art and Design
4 Year
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe University of Art and Design, located in Santa Fe, NM has 5 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 160 students
Tuition $32,346
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
4 Year
Socorro, NM
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, located in Socorro, NM has 2 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 389 students
Tuition $6,613
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Management Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved