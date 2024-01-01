Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in New York

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in New York. We looked at 97 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in New York. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in New York. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New York. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in New York

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in New York?

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute earned an average of $65,821 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in New York?

CUNY Medgar Evers College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,680 to attend CUNY Medgar Evers College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in New York?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $65,821
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 156
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
4 Year
Troy, NY
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, located in Troy, NY has 156 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $65,821.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,994 students
Tuition $49,341
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $62,579
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 183
Syracuse University (SU)
4 Year
Syracuse, NY
Video Rating
Syracuse University (SU), located in Syracuse, NY has 183 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $62,579.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 6,009 students
Tuition $43,318
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $62,012
Average Debt $12,169
Program Size 452
Excelsior College
4 Year
Albany, NY
Excelsior College, located in Albany, NY has 452 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $62,012.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,504 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $61,888
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 57
Clarkson University
4 Year
Potsdam, NY
Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, NY has 57 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $61,888.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 1,054 students
Tuition $44,630
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,847
Average Debt $22,231
Program Size 413
Fordham University (FU)
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Video Rating
Fordham University (FU), located in Bronx, NY has 413 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,847.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 4,944 students
Tuition $47,317
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,544
Average Debt $21,431
Program Size 88
Yeshiva University
4 Year
New York, NY
Yeshiva University, located in New York, NY has 88 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,544.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 1,552 students
Tuition $39,530
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,810
Average Debt $22,124
Program Size 46
The King's College (KCL)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
N/A
The King's College (KCL), located in New York, NY has 46 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,810.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 87 students
Tuition $33,270
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,056
Average Debt $22,796
Program Size 598
Marist College
4 Year
Poughkeepsie, NY
Video Rating
Marist College, located in Poughkeepsie, NY has 598 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,056.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 1,600 students
Tuition $33,840
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $21,400
Program Size 149
Binghamton University
4 Year
Vestal, NY
Video Rating
Binghamton University, located in Vestal, NY has 149 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $21,400
Program Size 149
SUNY at Binghamton
4 Year
Vestal, NY
Video Rating
SUNY at Binghamton , located in Vestal, NY has 149 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 4,634 students
Tuition $9,053
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 247
Ithaca College
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca College, located in Ithaca, NY has 247 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,750 students
Tuition $40,658
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $22,730
Program Size 151
Wagner College
4 Year
Staten Island, NY
Video Rating
Wagner College, located in Staten Island, NY has 151 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 611 students
Tuition $42,480
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $30,000
Program Size 100
Concordia College-New York
4 Year
Bronxville, NY
Concordia College-New York, located in Bronxville, NY has 100 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 320 students
Tuition $29,700
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $36,819
Program Size 39
D'Youville College
4 Year
Buffalo, NY
D'Youville College, located in Buffalo, NY has 39 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 738 students
Tuition $24,370
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Daemen College
4 Year
Amherst, NY
Daemen College, located in Amherst, NY has 16 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 845 students
Tuition $25,995
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Management Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved