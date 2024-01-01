We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in North Carolina. We looked at 52 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in North Carolina?

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) earned an average of $76,041 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in North Carolina?

Elizabeth City State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,657 to attend Elizabeth City State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in North Carolina?

Guilford College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,090 to attend Guilford College.