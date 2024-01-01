Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in North Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in North Carolina. We looked at 52 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in North Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in North Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in North Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in North Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in North Carolina?

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) earned an average of $76,041 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in North Carolina?

Elizabeth City State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,657 to attend Elizabeth City State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in North Carolina?

Guilford College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,090 to attend Guilford College.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $76,041
Average Debt $15,505
Program Size 658
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)
4 Year
Chapel Hill, NC
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), located in Chapel Hill, NC has 658 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $76,041.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 7,968 students
Tuition $8,591
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,077
Average Debt $18,592
Program Size 1,248
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU)
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
North Carolina State University at Raleigh (NCSU), located in Raleigh, NC has 1,248 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,077.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 8,573 students
Tuition $8,581
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 137
University of Phoenix-North Carolina
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
University of Phoenix-North Carolina, located in Charlotte, NC has 137 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 123 students
Tuition $9,840
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,198
Average Debt $23,766
Program Size 127
Catawba College
4 Year
Salisbury, NC
Catawba College, located in Salisbury, NC has 127 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,198.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 265 students
Tuition $28,730
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,650
Average Debt $20,929
Program Size 63
Queens University of Charlotte
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
Queens University of Charlotte, located in Charlotte, NC has 63 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,650.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 678 students
Tuition $32,560
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 54
DeVry University-North Carolina
4 Year
Charlotte, NC
DeVry University-North Carolina, located in Charlotte, NC has 54 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 80 students
Tuition $19,568
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,790
Average Debt $26,896
Program Size 189
Belmont Abbey College
4 Year
Belmont, NC
Belmont Abbey College, located in Belmont, NC has 189 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,790.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 293 students
Tuition $18,500
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,529
Average Debt $25,792
Program Size 40
Wingate University
4 Year
Wingate, NC
Wingate University, located in Wingate, NC has 40 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,529.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 659 students
Tuition $27,930
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,305
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 76
Guilford College
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
Guilford College, located in Greensboro, NC has 76 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,305.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 411 students
Tuition $34,090
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,649
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 38
Lees-McRae College
4 Year
Banner Elk, NC
Lees-McRae College, located in Banner Elk, NC has 38 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,649.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 326 students
Tuition $25,404
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,356
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 93
Pfeiffer University
4 Year
Misenheimer, NC
Pfeiffer University, located in Misenheimer, NC has 93 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,356.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $27,125
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 60
Meredith College
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
Meredith College, located in Raleigh, NC has 60 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 415 students
Tuition $33,730
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,670
Average Debt $19,509
Program Size 1,421
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
4 Year
Wilmington, NC
University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), located in Wilmington, NC has 1,421 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,670.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 4,019 students
Tuition $6,691
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,290
Average Debt $21,231
Program Size 124
William Peace University
4 Year
Raleigh, NC
William Peace University, located in Raleigh, NC has 124 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,290.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 206 students
Tuition $25,850
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,000
Average Debt $32,884
Program Size 299
University of Mount Olive
4 Year
Mount Olive, NC
University of Mount Olive, located in Mount Olive, NC has 299 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,000.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 658 students
Tuition $18,400
