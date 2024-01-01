Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Oklahoma

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 27 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Oklahoma. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Oklahoma?

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus earned an average of $63,005 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Oklahoma?

Langston University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,042 to attend Langston University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Oklahoma?

University of Tulsa is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,521 to attend University of Tulsa.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $63,005
Average Debt $22,617
Program Size 41
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
4 Year
Norman, OK
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus, located in Norman, OK has 41 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $63,005.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,162 students
Tuition $10,090
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt $31,521
Program Size 35
St. Gregory's University
4 Year
Shawnee, OK
St. Gregory's University, located in Shawnee, OK has 35 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 166 students
Tuition $20,280
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,551
Average Debt $19,828
Program Size 196
Southern Nazarene University
4 Year
Bethany, OK
Southern Nazarene University, located in Bethany, OK has 196 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,551.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 845 students
Tuition $23,320
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 17
University of Phoenix-Oklahoma
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
University of Phoenix-Oklahoma, located in Tulsa, OK has 17 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 45 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,067
Average Debt $36,599
Program Size 11
DeVry University-Oklahoma
4 Year
Oklahoma City, OK
DeVry University-Oklahoma, located in Oklahoma City, OK has 11 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,067.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $19,568
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,321
Average Debt $39,250
Program Size 174
Mid-America Christian University
4 Year
Oklahoma City, OK
Mid-America Christian University, located in Oklahoma City, OK has 174 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,321.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 569 students
Tuition $16,798
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 4
National American University-Tulsa
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
National American University-Tulsa, located in Tulsa, OK has 4 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,021
Average Debt $20,373
Program Size 436
University of Central Oklahoma
4 Year
Edmond, OK
University of Central Oklahoma, located in Edmond, OK has 436 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,021.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,001 students
Tuition $6,096
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $43,749
Average Debt $21,272
Program Size 828
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Stillwater, OK
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, located in Stillwater, OK has 828 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $43,749.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 5,751 students
Tuition $7,778
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,123
Average Debt $19,662
Program Size 159
Northeastern State University
4 Year
Tahlequah, OK
Northeastern State University, located in Tahlequah, OK has 159 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,123.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,810 students
Tuition $5,547
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,467
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
Oklahoma Panhandle State University
4 Year
Goodwell, OK
Oklahoma Panhandle State University, located in Goodwell, OK has 35 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,467.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 207 students
Tuition $7,461
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,909
Average Debt $21,748
Program Size 212
Rogers State University
4 Year
Claremore, OK
Rogers State University, located in Claremore, OK has 212 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,909.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 410 students
Tuition $6,009
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $18,125
Program Size 236
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Weatherford, OK
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, located in Weatherford, OK has 236 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,020 students
Tuition $6,090
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $34,562
Program Size 90
Southwestern Christian University
4 Year
Bethany, OK
Southwestern Christian University, located in Bethany, OK has 90 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 116 students
Tuition $12,830
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 78
University of Tulsa
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
Video Rating
University of Tulsa, located in Tulsa, OK has 78 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 1,140 students
Tuition $39,521
