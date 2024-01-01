Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Oregon

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Oregon. We looked at 18 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Oregon?

Oregon Institute of Technology is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Oregon Institute of Technology earned an average of $61,020 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Oregon?

Eastern Oregon University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,764 to attend Eastern Oregon University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Oregon?

Pacific University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,858 to attend Pacific University.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $24,824
Program Size 34
Oregon Institute of Technology
4 Year
Klamath Falls, OR
Oregon Institute of Technology, located in Klamath Falls, OR has 34 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 708 students
Tuition $8,838
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $58,549
Average Debt $21,715
Program Size 227
George Fox University
4 Year
Newberg, OR
George Fox University, located in Newberg, OR has 227 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $58,549.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,127 students
Tuition $33,142
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,683
Average Debt $33,476
Program Size 160
Warner Pacific College Adult Degree Program
4 Year
Portland, OR
Warner Pacific College Adult Degree Program, located in Portland, OR has 160 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,683.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 246 students
Tuition $7,800
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,683
Average Debt $33,476
Program Size 25
Warner Pacific College
4 Year
Portland, OR
Warner Pacific College, located in Portland, OR has 25 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,683.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 106 students
Tuition $21,460
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,392
Average Debt $22,049
Program Size 768
Portland State University (PSU)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Portland State University (PSU), located in Portland, OR has 768 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,392.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,057 students
Tuition $8,034
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 22
University of Phoenix-Oregon
4 Year
Tigard, OR
University of Phoenix-Oregon, located in Tigard, OR has 22 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 74 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $27,674
Program Size 36
Marylhurst University
4 Year
Marylhurst, OR
Marylhurst University, located in Marylhurst, OR has 36 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 100%
Undergraduates 330 students
Tuition $20,835
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $20,575
Program Size 650
Oregon State University (OSU)
4 Year
Corvallis, OR
Oregon State University (OSU), located in Corvallis, OR has 650 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,211 students
Tuition $10,107
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,843
Average Debt $21,591
Program Size 393
Eastern Oregon University
4 Year
La Grande, OR
Eastern Oregon University, located in La Grande, OR has 393 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,843.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 739 students
Tuition $7,764
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,728
Average Debt $22,656
Program Size 292
Southern Oregon University
4 Year
Ashland, OR
Southern Oregon University, located in Ashland, OR has 292 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,728.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 1,051 students
Tuition $8,145
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,312
Average Debt $22,250
Program Size 71
4 Year
Portland, OR
, located in Portland, OR has 71 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,312.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,691 students
Tuition $28,510
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,140
Average Debt $23,398
Program Size 78
Corban University
4 Year
Salem, OR
Corban University, located in Salem, OR has 78 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,140.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 262 students
Tuition $29,640
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $39,214
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 113
Pacific University
4 Year
Forest Grove, OR
Pacific University, located in Forest Grove, OR has 113 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $39,214.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,160 students
Tuition $39,858
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Pioneer Pacific College
4 Year
Wilsonville, OR
Pioneer Pacific College, located in Wilsonville, OR has 17 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 25 students
Tuition N/A
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
4 Year
McMinnville, OR
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, located in McMinnville, OR has 38 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 328 students
Tuition $38,754
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved