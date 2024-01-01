We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 89 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) earned an average of $81,997 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).