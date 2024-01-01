Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Pennsylvania

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Pennsylvania. We looked at 89 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Pennsylvania. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Pennsylvania. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Pennsylvania. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Pennsylvania

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) earned an average of $81,997 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Pennsylvania?

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,326 to attend Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Pennsylvania?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,665 to attend Carnegie Mellon University (CMU).

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $81,997
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 199
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 199 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $81,997.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $71,255
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 554
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 554 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $71,255.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $66,325
Average Debt $26,189
Program Size 44
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 44 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $66,325.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $27,146
Program Size 48
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Villanova University, located in Villanova, PA has 48 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $60,623
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 132
Franklin and Marshall College
4 Year
Lancaster, PA
Franklin and Marshall College, located in Lancaster, PA has 132 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $60,623.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 575 students
Tuition $50,400
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $22,304
Program Size 227
University of Pittsburgh
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 227 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition $18,192
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $22,304
Program Size 227
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 227 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 7,712 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $26,125
Program Size 104
Drexel University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Drexel University , located in Philadelphia, PA has 104 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 6,851 students
Tuition $48,791
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 46
Bucknell University
4 Year
Lewisburg, PA
Bucknell University , located in Lewisburg, PA has 46 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 888 students
Tuition $50,152
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,219
Average Debt $26,340
Program Size 99
University of Scranton
4 Year
Scranton, PA
University of Scranton, located in Scranton, PA has 99 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,219.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,434 students
Tuition $41,044
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,941
Average Debt $28,031
Program Size 82
Immaculata University
4 Year
Immaculata, PA
Immaculata University, located in Immaculata, PA has 82 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,941.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 676 students
Tuition $33,280
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,707
Average Debt $25,219
Program Size 157
Duquesne University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Duquesne University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 157 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,707.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $33,778
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $24,876
Program Size 88
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
4 Year
Middletown, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg, located in Middletown, PA has 88 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 978 students
Tuition $14,610
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $24,876
Program Size 70
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
4 Year
Erie, PA
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College, located in Erie, PA has 70 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 744 students
Tuition $14,610
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $25,108
Program Size 64
Holy Family University
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Holy Family University, located in Philadelphia, PA has 64 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 597 students
Tuition $29,168
