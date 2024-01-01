Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Rhode Island

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Rhode Island. We looked at 9 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Rhode Island. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Rhode Island. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Rhode Island. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Rhode Island.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Rhode Island

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Rhode Island?

Bryant University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bryant University earned an average of $56,099 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Rhode Island?

Rhode Island College is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,197 to attend Rhode Island College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Rhode Island?

Providence College (PC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,400 to attend Providence College (PC).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,099
Average Debt $23,598
Program Size 243
Bryant University
4 Year
Smithfield, RI
Video Rating
Bryant University, located in Smithfield, RI has 243 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,099.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,002 students
Tuition $39,808
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $54,419
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 94
New England Institute of Technology
4 Year
East Greenwich, RI
New England Institute of Technology, located in East Greenwich, RI has 94 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $54,419.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 293 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $21,612
Program Size 132
Roger Williams University
4 Year
Bristol, RI
Video Rating
N/A
Roger Williams University, located in Bristol, RI has 132 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,053 students
Tuition $31,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $51,722
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 124
Providence College (PC)
4 Year
Providence, RI
Video Rating
Providence College (PC), located in Providence, RI has 124 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $51,722.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,168 students
Tuition $45,400
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,387
Average Debt $20,178
Program Size 240
University of Rhode Island (URI)
4 Year
Kingston, RI
Video Rating
University of Rhode Island (URI), located in Kingston, RI has 240 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,387.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 3,868 students
Tuition $12,862
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,235
Average Debt $20,971
Program Size 168
Rhode Island College
4 Year
Providence, RI
Rhode Island College, located in Providence, RI has 168 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,235.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,683 students
Tuition $8,197
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,769
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 108
Salve Regina University
4 Year
Newport, RI
Salve Regina University, located in Newport, RI has 108 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,769.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 654 students
Tuition $36,740
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,054
Average Debt $26,220
Program Size 248
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU)
4 Year
Providence, RI
Video Rating
N/A
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU), located in Providence, RI has 248 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,054.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,188 students
Tuition $29,566
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,054
Average Debt $26,220
Program Size 39
Johnson & Wales University-Online (JWU)
4 Year
Providence, RI
Johnson & Wales University-Online (JWU), located in Providence, RI has 39 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,054.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 234 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
