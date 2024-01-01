Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in South Dakota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in South Dakota. We looked at 12 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in South Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in South Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in South Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in South Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in South Dakota?

South Dakota State University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from South Dakota State University earned an average of $52,107 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in South Dakota?

National American University-Ellsworth AFB Extension is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,075 to attend National American University-Ellsworth AFB Extension.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in South Dakota?

Augustana University is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,090 to attend Augustana University.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
South Dakota State University
4 Year
Brookings, SD
South Dakota State University, located in Brookings, SD has 18 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,351 students
Tuition $8,172
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 143
National American University-Rapid City
4 Year
Rapid City, SD
National American University-Rapid City, located in Rapid City, SD has 143 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 187 students
Tuition $13,647
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 36
National American University-Ellsworth AFB Extension
4 Year
Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD
National American University-Ellsworth AFB Extension, located in Ellsworth Air Force Base, SD has 36 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 25 students
Tuition $6,075
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,109
Average Debt $29,741
Program Size 17
National American University-Sioux Falls
4 Year
Sioux Falls, SD
National American University-Sioux Falls, located in Sioux Falls, SD has 17 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,109.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 36 students
Tuition N/A
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,666
Average Debt $22,455
Program Size 101
Augustana University
4 Year
Sioux Falls, SD
Augustana University, located in Sioux Falls, SD has 101 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,666.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 450 students
Tuition $30,090
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $42,309
Average Debt $22,211
Program Size 84
University of Sioux Falls
4 Year
Sioux Falls, SD
University of Sioux Falls, located in Sioux Falls, SD has 84 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $42,309.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 420 students
Tuition $26,240
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $41,349
Average Debt $22,119
Program Size 31
Dakota State University
4 Year
Madison, SD
Dakota State University, located in Madison, SD has 31 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $41,349.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 393 students
Tuition $7,974
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $40,728
Average Debt $25,876
Program Size 95
Northern State University
4 Year
Aberdeen, SD
Northern State University, located in Aberdeen, SD has 95 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $40,728.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 380 students
Tuition $7,887
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $24,279
Program Size 129
University of South Dakota
4 Year
Vermillion, SD
University of South Dakota, located in Vermillion, SD has 129 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,053 students
Tuition $8,457
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
Dakota Wesleyan University
4 Year
Mitchell, SD
Dakota Wesleyan University, located in Mitchell, SD has 32 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 238 students
Tuition $24,800
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Mount Marty College
4 Year
Yankton, SD
Mount Marty College, located in Yankton, SD has 26 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 168 students
Tuition $24,406
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $36,914
Average Debt $24,422
Program Size 148
Black Hills State University
4 Year
Spearfish, SD
Black Hills State University, located in Spearfish, SD has 148 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $36,914.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 554 students
Tuition $8,004
