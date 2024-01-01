Sign Up
For schools
2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Texas. We looked at 88 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Texas?

Rice University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rice University earned an average of $89,530 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,250 to attend The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $89,530
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 40
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 40 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $89,530.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 109
Texas Christian University (TCU)
4 Year
Fort Worth, TX
Video Rating
Texas Christian University (TCU), located in Fort Worth, TX has 109 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $40,720
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $65,940
Average Debt $19,370
Program Size 283
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 283 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $65,940.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $59,854
Average Debt $24,225
Program Size 300
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Video Rating
N/A
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 300 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $59,854.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $59,045
Average Debt $14,760
Program Size 99
Southern Methodist University (SMU)
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Video Rating
Southern Methodist University (SMU), located in Dallas, TX has 99 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $59,045.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 3,643 students
Tuition $48,190
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $57,778
Average Debt $18,950
Program Size 1,088
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 1,088 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $57,778.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $56,415
Average Debt $28,670
Program Size 163
LeTourneau University
4 Year
Longview, TX
LeTourneau University, located in Longview, TX has 163 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $56,415.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 571 students
Tuition $27,900
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,498
Average Debt $21,728
Program Size 376
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
Video Rating
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 376 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,498.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,804
Average Debt $20,084
Program Size 754
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 754 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,804.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,320
Average Debt $24,349
Program Size 191
Dallas Baptist University
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Dallas Baptist University, located in Dallas, TX has 191 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,320.
Acceptance Rate 42%
Undergraduates 1,256 students
Tuition $24,890
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $50,082
Average Debt $22,708
Program Size 430
University of Houston-Downtown
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Houston-Downtown, located in Houston, TX has 430 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $50,082.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 3,159 students
Tuition $5,780
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,772
Average Debt $19,901
Program Size 732
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 732 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,772.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 595
University of Phoenix-Texas
4 Year
Houston, TX
University of Phoenix-Texas, located in Houston, TX has 595 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 805 students
Tuition $9,834
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $24,000
Program Size 100
University of Dallas
4 Year
Irving, TX
University of Dallas, located in Irving, TX has 100 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 671 students
Tuition $35,800
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,198
Average Debt $18,711
Program Size 85
University of Houston - Victoria
4 Year
Victoria, TX
Video Rating
N/A
University of Houston - Victoria, located in Victoria, TX has 85 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,198.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 938 students
Tuition $7,086
