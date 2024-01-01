We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Texas. We looked at 88 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Texas?

Rice University is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rice University earned an average of $89,530 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,250 to attend The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).