2024 Best Colleges for Business Management in Washington

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business Management programs in Washington. We looked at 26 programs to put our Business Management rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business Management in Washington. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business Management is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business Management: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business Management in Washington. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business Management undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Washington. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business Management degree in Washington.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Management Majors in Washington

What is the best university for majoring in Business Management in Washington?

City University of Seattle is the best university for majoring in Business Management based on earnings data. On average, graduates from City University of Seattle earned an average of $71,015 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management in Washington?

Faith International University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,840 to attend Faith International University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management in Washington?

University of Puget Sound is the most expensive university for majoring in Business Management based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,976 to attend University of Puget Sound.

#1 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $27,028
Program Size 231
City University of Seattle
4 Year
Seattle, WA
City University of Seattle, located in Seattle, WA has 231 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 588 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $53,775
Average Debt $20,166
Program Size 66
Northwest University
4 Year
Kirkland, WA
Northwest University, located in Kirkland, WA has 66 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $53,775.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 362 students
Tuition $28,087
#3 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,584
Average Debt $19,795
Program Size 400
Washington State University (WSU)
4 Year
Pullman, WA
Video Rating
Washington State University (WSU), located in Pullman, WA has 400 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,584.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 7,038 students
Tuition $11,967
#4 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $20,820
Program Size 117
Seattle University
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
Seattle University, located in Seattle, WA has 117 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 2,252 students
Tuition $39,690
#5 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $49,144
Average Debt $37,068
Program Size 51
University of Phoenix-Washington
4 Year
Tukwila, WA
University of Phoenix-Washington, located in Tukwila, WA has 51 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $49,144.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 78 students
Tuition $9,840
#6 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,687
Average Debt $15,204
Program Size 590
University of Washington-Bothell Campus
4 Year
Bothell, WA
University of Washington-Bothell Campus, located in Bothell, WA has 590 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,687.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,775 students
Tuition $11,758
#7 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,687
Average Debt $15,204
Program Size 169
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, located in Tacoma, WA has 169 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,687.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,675 students
Tuition $11,905
#8 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,687
Average Debt $15,204
Program Size 41
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 41 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,687.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
#9 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,522
Average Debt $19,114
Program Size 346
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 346 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,522.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
#10 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $48,265
Average Debt $18,198
Program Size 181
Columbia Basin College
4 Year
Pasco, WA
Columbia Basin College, located in Pasco, WA has 181 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $48,265.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 117 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $46,556
Average Debt $21,857
Program Size 189
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU)
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
Video Rating
Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), located in Tacoma, WA has 189 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $46,556.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 892 students
Tuition $37,950
#12 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,383
Average Debt $25,652
Program Size 60
Whitworth University
4 Year
Spokane, WA
Whitworth University, located in Spokane, WA has 60 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,383.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 658 students
Tuition $39,096
#13 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,383
Average Debt $25,652
Program Size 54
Whitworth University-Adult Degree Programs
4 Year
Spokane, WA
Whitworth University-Adult Degree Programs, located in Spokane, WA has 54 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,383.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 81 students
Tuition N/A
#14 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $45,256
Average Debt $17,837
Program Size 631
Central Washington University
4 Year
Ellensburg, WA
Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg, WA has 631 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $45,256.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,803 students
Tuition $8,688
#15 Best College for Business Management
Average Salary $44,886
Average Debt $20,964
Program Size 148
University of Puget Sound
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
University of Puget Sound, located in Tacoma, WA has 148 students majoring in Business Management. On average, graduates earn $44,886.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 665 students
Tuition $44,976
