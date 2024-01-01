Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in District Of Columbia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in District Of Columbia. We looked at 3 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in District Of Columbia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in District Of Columbia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in District Of Columbia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in District Of Columbia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in District Of Columbia

What is the best university for majoring in Business in District Of Columbia?

George Washington University (GWU) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from George Washington University (GWU) earned an average of $58,673 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in District Of Columbia?

Strayer University-District of Columbia is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,975 to attend Strayer University-District of Columbia.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in District Of Columbia?

George Washington University (GWU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,435 to attend George Washington University (GWU).

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $58,673
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 30
George Washington University (GWU)
4 Year
Washington, DC
George Washington University (GWU), located in Washington, DC has 30 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $58,673.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 8,089 students
Tuition $50,435
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 592
Strayer University-Global Region
4 Year
Washington, DC
Strayer University-Global Region, located in Washington, DC has 592 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,064 students
Tuition $12,975
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 83
Strayer University-District of Columbia
4 Year
Washington, DC
Strayer University-District of Columbia, located in Washington, DC has 83 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 165 students
Tuition $12,975
