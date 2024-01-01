Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Indiana. We looked at 19 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Indiana?

Indiana University-Bloomington is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Indiana University-Bloomington earned an average of $66,149 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Indiana?

Indiana University-East is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,930 to attend Indiana University-East.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $66,149
Average Debt $18,769
Program Size 3,726
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 3,726 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $66,149.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $65,820
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 99
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 99 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $65,820.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,771
Average Debt $21,700
Program Size 1,067
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Video Rating
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI), located in Indianapolis, IN has 1,067 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,771.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 6,715 students
Tuition $9,056
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $20,173
Program Size 381
Indiana University-East
4 Year
Richmond, IN
Indiana University-East, located in Richmond, IN has 381 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 836 students
Tuition $6,930
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $32,948
Program Size 56
Bethel College-Indiana
4 Year
Mishawaka, IN
Bethel College-Indiana, located in Mishawaka, IN has 56 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 384 students
Tuition $26,590
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,666
Average Debt $23,296
Program Size 305
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 305 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,666.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 1,551 students
Tuition $8,080
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $44,542
Average Debt $20,173
Program Size 369
Indiana University-Southeast
4 Year
New Albany, IN
Indiana University-Southeast, located in New Albany, IN has 369 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $44,542.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 952 students
Tuition $6,949
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,217
Average Debt $23,409
Program Size 290
Ball State University (BSU)
4 Year
Muncie, IN
Video Rating
Ball State University (BSU), located in Muncie, IN has 290 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,217.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 5,208 students
Tuition $9,498
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $25,595
Program Size 116
Indiana State University
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State University, located in Terre Haute, IN has 116 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,629 students
Tuition $8,580
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $20,813
Program Size 23
Grace College and Theological Seminary
4 Year
Winona Lake, IN
Grace College and Theological Seminary, located in Winona Lake, IN has 23 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 482 students
Tuition $22,450
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $20,918
Program Size 137
Indiana University-Kokomo
4 Year
Kokomo, IN
Indiana University-Kokomo, located in Kokomo, IN has 137 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 603 students
Tuition $6,941
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary $41,711
Average Debt $23,681
Program Size 304
Indiana University-South Bend
4 Year
South Bend, IN
Indiana University-South Bend, located in South Bend, IN has 304 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $41,711.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 919 students
Tuition $6,986
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,697
Average Debt $20,876
Program Size 7
Trine University
4 Year
Angola, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Trine University, located in Angola, IN has 7 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,697.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $30,350
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,461
Average Debt $26,133
Program Size 81
Holy Cross College
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Holy Cross College, located in Notre Dame, IN has 81 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,461.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 92 students
Tuition $27,950
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,233
Average Debt $23,715
Program Size 151
Indiana University-Northwest
4 Year
Gary, IN
Video Rating
Indiana University-Northwest, located in Gary, IN has 151 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,233.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 648 students
Tuition $6,963
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved