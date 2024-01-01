Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Kansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Kansas. We looked at 7 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Kansas?

Kansas State University (KSU) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Kansas State University (KSU) earned an average of $49,136 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Kansas?

Washburn University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,350 to attend Washburn University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Kansas?

Baker University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,160 to attend Baker University (BU).

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $49,136
Average Debt $29,752
Program Size 44
Kansas State University (KSU)
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Kansas State University (KSU), located in Manhattan, KS has 44 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $49,136.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 5,253 students
Tuition $9,350
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,198
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 81
Baker University (BU)
4 Year
Baldwin City, KS
Baker University (BU), located in Baldwin City, KS has 81 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,198.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 846 students
Tuition $27,160
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $46,009
Average Debt $22,475
Program Size 206
University of Kansas (UK)
4 Year
Lawrence, KS
University of Kansas (UK), located in Lawrence, KS has 206 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $46,009.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 6,510 students
Tuition $10,825
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,639
Average Debt $20,209
Program Size 128
Pittsburg State University
4 Year
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg State University, located in Pittsburg, KS has 128 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,639.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $6,508
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 40
Bethel College-North Newton
4 Year
North Newton, KS
Bethel College-North Newton, located in North Newton, KS has 40 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 98 students
Tuition $25,400
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Newman University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Newman University, located in Wichita, KS has 33 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 495 students
Tuition $26,030
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Washburn University
4 Year
Topeka, KS
Washburn University, located in Topeka, KS has 5 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,050 students
Tuition $6,350
