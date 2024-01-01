Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Minnesota. We looked at 5 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Minnesota?

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota earned an average of $59,124 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Minnesota?

Saint Cloud State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,814 to attend Saint Cloud State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Minnesota?

Gustavus Adolphus College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $41,620 to attend Gustavus Adolphus College.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $59,124
Average Debt $25,611
Program Size 16
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
4 Year
Winona, MN
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, located in Winona, MN has 16 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $59,124.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $31,335
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,302
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 108
Gustavus Adolphus College
4 Year
Saint Peter, MN
Gustavus Adolphus College, located in Saint Peter, MN has 108 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,302.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 522 students
Tuition $41,620
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $39,178
Average Debt $39,329
Program Size 8
Argosy University-Twin Cities
4 Year
Eagan, MN
Argosy University-Twin Cities, located in Eagan, MN has 8 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $39,178.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 129 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Saint Cloud State University
4 Year
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud State University, located in Saint Cloud, MN has 13 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $7,814
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
4 Year
Duluth, MN
The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), located in Duluth, MN has 11 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,367 students
Tuition $33,994
