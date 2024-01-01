Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Missouri. We looked at 12 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Missouri?

University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) earned an average of $51,415 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Missouri?

Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,280 to attend Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Missouri?

William Jewell College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $32,330 to attend William Jewell College.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $51,415
Average Debt $20,578
Program Size 1,670
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 1,670 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $51,415.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $28,650
Program Size 33
Avila University
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
Avila University, located in Kansas City, MO has 33 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 419 students
Tuition $26,450
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,647
Average Debt $28,772
Program Size 721
Lindenwood University
4 Year
Saint Charles, MO
Lindenwood University, located in Saint Charles, MO has 721 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,647.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,031 students
Tuition $16,022
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,500
Average Debt $26,058
Program Size 92
Maryville University of Saint Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
Maryville University of Saint Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 92 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,500.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,786 students
Tuition $26,958
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,383
Average Debt $28,118
Program Size 454
Columbia College
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Columbia College, located in Columbia, MO has 454 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,383.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $8,240
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,547
Average Debt $21,893
Program Size 737
University of Missouri-St Louis
4 Year
Saint Louis, MO
University of Missouri-St Louis, located in Saint Louis, MO has 737 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,547.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,991 students
Tuition $9,394
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $43,020
Average Debt $20,464
Program Size 524
University of Missouri-Kansas City
4 Year
Kansas City, MO
University of Missouri-Kansas City, located in Kansas City, MO has 524 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $43,020.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 3,448 students
Tuition $7,837
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,821
Average Debt $17,713
Program Size 134
Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies
4 Year
Fayette, MO
Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies, located in Fayette, MO has 134 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,821.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 767 students
Tuition $5,280
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,821
Average Debt $17,713
Program Size 53
Central Methodist University-College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
4 Year
Fayette, MO
Central Methodist University-College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, located in Fayette, MO has 53 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,821.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 256 students
Tuition $22,360
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,946
Average Debt $19,906
Program Size 432
Missouri Southern State University
4 Year
Joplin, MO
Missouri Southern State University, located in Joplin, MO has 432 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,946.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 890 students
Tuition $5,523
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt $23,454
Program Size 172
Missouri State University-Springfield
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Missouri State University-Springfield, located in Springfield, MO has 172 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 4,407 students
Tuition $7,060
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Southwest Baptist University
4 Year
Bolivar, MO
Southwest Baptist University, located in Bolivar, MO has 11 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 628 students
Tuition $21,908
