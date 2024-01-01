Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in Nebraska

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Nebraska. We looked at 6 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Nebraska?

Bellevue University is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Bellevue University earned an average of $50,005 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska at Omaha is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,898 to attend University of Nebraska at Omaha.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Nebraska?

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $29,800 to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU).

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,005
Average Debt $21,794
Program Size 917
Bellevue University
4 Year
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue University, located in Bellevue, NE has 917 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,005.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,879 students
Tuition $7,050
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $20,187
Program Size 93
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), located in Lincoln, NE has 93 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $29,800
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt $19,503
Program Size 22
Hastings College
4 Year
Hastings, NE
Hastings College, located in Hastings, NE has 22 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $27,300
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $45,305
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 59
Concordia University-Nebraska
4 Year
Seward, NE
Concordia University-Nebraska, located in Seward, NE has 59 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $45,305.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 590 students
Tuition $27,110
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $24,263
Program Size 90
Midland University
4 Year
Fremont, NE
Midland University, located in Fremont, NE has 90 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 306 students
Tuition $29,400
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Clarkson College
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Clarkson College, located in Omaha, NE has 13 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 278 students
Tuition $13,904
