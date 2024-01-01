We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Nevada. We looked at 1 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Nevada. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Nevada. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nevada. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Nevada.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Nevada

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Nevada?

DeVry University-Nevada is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from DeVry University-Nevada earned an average of $48,225 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Nevada?

University of Nevada, Reno is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,902 to attend University of Nevada, Reno.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Nevada?

DeVry University-Nevada is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $15,280 to attend DeVry University-Nevada.