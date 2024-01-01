Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in New Hampshire

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in New Hampshire. We looked at 3 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in New Hampshire. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in New Hampshire. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Hampshire. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in New Hampshire.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in New Hampshire

What is the best university for majoring in Business in New Hampshire?

Saint Anselm College is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Anselm College earned an average of $52,274 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in New Hampshire?

Plymouth State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,128 to attend Plymouth State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in New Hampshire?

Saint Anselm College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $37,904 to attend Saint Anselm College.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $52,274
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 131
Saint Anselm College
4 Year
Manchester, NH
Saint Anselm College, located in Manchester, NH has 131 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $52,274.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 443 students
Tuition $37,904
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $40,454
Average Debt $23,780
Program Size 139
Plymouth State University
4 Year
Plymouth, NH
Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, NH has 139 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $40,454.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,060 students
Tuition $13,128
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $23,453
Program Size 57
University of New Hampshire at Manchester
4 Year
Manchester, NH
University of New Hampshire at Manchester, located in Manchester, NH has 57 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 159 students
Tuition $14,143
