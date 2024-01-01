Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business in Oregon

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in Oregon. We looked at 3 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Business in Oregon?

University of Oregon (UO) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Oregon (UO) earned an average of $47,620 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in Oregon?

Eastern Oregon University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,764 to attend Eastern Oregon University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in Oregon?

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,754 to attend Linfield College-McMinnville Campus.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $47,620
Average Debt $18,988
Program Size 1,128
University of Oregon (UO)
4 Year
Eugene, OR
Video Rating
University of Oregon (UO), located in Eugene, OR has 1,128 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $47,620.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 5,942 students
Tuition $10,289
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,108
Average Debt $21,161
Program Size 285
Western Oregon University (WOU)
4 Year
Monmouth, OR
Video Rating
Western Oregon University (WOU), located in Monmouth, OR has 285 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,108.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,146 students
Tuition $9,369
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Eastern Oregon University
4 Year
La Grande, OR
Eastern Oregon University, located in La Grande, OR has 4 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 739 students
Tuition $7,764
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved