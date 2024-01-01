Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Business in South Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in South Carolina. We looked at 3 programs to put our Business rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Business in South Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business in South Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Business undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business degree in South Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors in South Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Business in South Carolina?

Strayer University-South Carolina is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Strayer University-South Carolina earned an average of $50,096 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business in South Carolina?

Strayer University-South Carolina is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,975 to attend Strayer University-South Carolina.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business in South Carolina?

Coker College is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $26,568 to attend Coker College.

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $50,096
Average Debt $38,673
Program Size 165
Strayer University-South Carolina
4 Year
Greenville, SC
Strayer University-South Carolina, located in Greenville, SC has 165 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $50,096.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 292 students
Tuition $12,975
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 64
Coker College
4 Year
Hartsville, SC
Coker College, located in Hartsville, SC has 64 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 279 students
Tuition $26,568
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $26,708
Program Size 37
Anderson University
4 Year
Anderson, SC
Anderson University, located in Anderson, SC has 37 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $24,860
